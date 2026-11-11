Anthony Loke makes final appearance at transport ministry, attending the monthly MOT assembly

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 11 November 2026 11:20 am

Former transport minister Anthony Loke made his final appearance at the ministry of transport (MOT) office today, attending the monthly MOT assembly for the last time following his resignation from the post, which took effect last night

He also attended the Cahaya Madani event organised by the ministry in conjunction with Deepavali celebrations, marking one of his final appearances with MOT staff, the New Straits Times reports.

He was welcomed to the event by deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah and MOT secretary-general Datuk Seri Jana Santhiran Muniayan.

His resignation took effect yesterday as soon as former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived at his residence to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest. He had previously announced his resignation on September 19 and submitted his resignation letter to prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on September 28.

In his announcement yesterday, Loke thanked the PM for the trust and mandate given to him to serve in the cabinet since December 2022. He also thanked the ministry’s top management and staff for their commitment and cooperation during his time leading the ministry.