ASEAN NCAP 2026-2030 protocol to test motorcycle AEB, rear seat reminder with child presence detection

In Cars, Local News, Safety / by Jonathan Lee / 11 November 2026 11:18 am

At its Vehicle Safety Course earlier today, ASEAN NCAP detailed its 2026-2030 protocol that succeeds its previous five-year-old assessment system. The agency is taking another decisive step in the direction of driver assists, as it will now evaluate the motorcycle detection capabilities of autonomous emergency braking systems.

The car-to-motorcycle test scenarios will include a simple rear-ending situation where the car approaches a motorcycle moving at a steady speed, a junction turn where the car cuts across an oncoming motorcycle’s path, a cross junction, and an instance of the car veering into an oncoming motorcycle. In all instances, the car must either stop or take evasive action.

In lieu of an actual motorcycle, ASEAN NCAP commissioned an ADAS target designed to look like the scooters that are prevalent in markets like Thailand and Indonesia. Supplied by either 4activeSystems (4a) from Austria or the China Automotive Engineering Research Institute (CAERI), the target is mounted on an omnidirectional platform and even has hub-mounted motors to simulate the rotation of the two wheels.

Click to enlarge

Motorcycle AEB testing will now add up to six points to the Motorcyclist Safety score, which has risen from 16 to 24. The 2026-2030 protocol adds an additional point (now up to three) for auto/adaptive high beam and reduces the maximum points for advanced rear visualisation (i.e. blind spot cameras) to two points, while the previous two bonus points for advanced motorcyclist safety technologies will now be made part of the standard scoring criteria.

The Safety Assist category will also be rejigged, with ASEAN NCAP now awarding up to two points for lane support technologies (lane keeping/centring assist), as well as raising the maximum number of points for inter-city (higher-speed) AEB testing from 3.5 points to five. With the score for advanced safety assist technologies dropping from three points to two, the maximum total points achievable in this category will be raised from 21 points to 23.5.

Last but not least is the Child Occupant Protection (COP) category, which gains an additional test for child presence detection (CPD) technologies to prevent instances of children or pets being left behind in locked cars. Having previously awarded up to two points for a rear seat reminder, ASEAN NCAP will now provide up to five points for more advanced systems that can actually detect the presence of a child using radar, ultrasonic or infrared sensors.

The agency commissioned a new dummy called the kiDS Child Presence Detection Subject (CPD-DS3), which can simulate the breathing rates and even the temperature of a baby up to 12 months old. Meanwhile, the frontal and side impact crash tests will utilise new Q6 and Q10 dummies that simulate a six- and a ten-year-old child respectively – up from an 18-month-old and a three-year-old previously – for a “more comprehensive evaluation of impact tests.”

With the additional points for CPD technologies, the maximum total COP score will be raised from 51 points to 54. All three of these categories will each contribute 20% to the overall percentage score, with the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category – unchanged save for a switch to a newer dummy and a raised side impact test speed from 50 to 60 km/h – with a max score of 32 continuing to provide the bulk of the points at 40%.

This is the third revision to ASEAN NCAP’s assessment protocol, which debuted in 2012 with only AOP and COP testing and an optional side impact test. This was made compulsory from 2017, with the agency also beginning to award points for ABS, stability control, seat belt reminders and blind spot monitors. In 2021, ASEAN NCAP brought the biggest update yet with the introduction of AEB testing and the addition of a separate Motorcycle Safety category.

Click to enlarge

At the event, ASEAN NCAP also previewed its roadmap for the 2031-2035 protocol, which is aimed at moving cars away from collision prevention and mitigation and instead helping drivers avoid such instances entirely.

To that end, the agency plans to combine AOP and COP assessments into a single Crash Protection category, while Safety Assist is set to be split into Safe Driving and Crash Avoidance categories. It’s currently seeking proposals from OEM and academic partners for its Anchor VI research grant, looking to gather essential evidence on regional road safety characteristics.