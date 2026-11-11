Benda Vinster X 700 – 73 PS V-twin retro/scrambler

In Benda, Bikes, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 November 2026 4:35 pm

Benda has unveiled the Vinster 700 and Vinster X 700 at EICMA 2026, a pair of retro and scrambler-style motorcycles powered by a 692 cc V-twin engine. Based on the standard Vinster 700, the X gets a 19-inch front wheel, 17-inch rear wheel, high-mounted front mudguard, engine guard, handguards and twin high-mounted exhausts, while the Vinster 700 comes with 17-inch spoked wheels.

The liquid-cooled, 65-degree V-twin used in both Vinsters is paired with a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. Suspension comprises an upside-down front fork with 135 mm of travel and a rear shock absorber offering 120 mm. Braking is done by disc brakes at both ends, with a four-piston radial front caliper and two-channel ABS.

Equipment includes a TFT instrument display and USB-A and USB-C charging ports, and also features a small windscreen and luggage provisions for touring.. The Vinster X has a 15-litre fuel tank, 865 mm seat height and claimed kerb weight of 200 kg.

For Malaysia, the Vinster 700 and Vinster X 700 expands Benda’s local line-up beyond its existing cruisers and naked models. The brand is distributed locally by Mforce Bike Holdings, with current offerings including the Chinchilla 500, Napoleon Bob 500, Dark Flag 500 V4 and LFC 700 Pro.

The LFC 700 Pro was introduced in Malaysia at RM48,888, excluding road tax and insurance, while the Chinchilla 500 and Napoleon Bob 500 are priced at RM27,888. The new model would give Benda an entry into the middleweight scrambler segment, competing for attention against established Japanese and European alternatives.