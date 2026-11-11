In BYD, Cars / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 November 2026 10:02 am

BYD has been granted a Chinese design patent for a two-door microcar with near-identical front and rear ends. The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) published the patent on November 10, nearly 11 months after BYD filed it on December 18, 2025.

The grant publication number is CN 310308323 S, from application number 202530748612.8. A design patent only covers how a product looks, and this one calls the product simply a “vehicle”, for carrying passengers or for transport. It gives no model name, dimensions, seat count or powertrain, and BYD hasn’t said anything about the car.

The patent names five designers: Zhao Binggen, Wolfgang Egger, Xu Ziyan, Huang Xi and Zhang Xi. Egger is BYD’s global design director, and headed Audi Group design from 2007 to 2013.

What the patent drawings show

There are seven drawings: front, rear, left, right and top views, plus two perspective views. They show a tall, rounded body with one large door on each side. The wheels sit right at the corners, leaving almost no overhang at either end.

The front and rear look almost the same. Each end has a horizontal light bar across the base of the glass, with a curved lower section below it that looks a little like a smile. There’s no grille at the front.

In profile, the windscreen and bonnet form one long slope at the front, while the tail is upright. A large dark panel covers most of each door. The wheels have an X-shaped four-spoke design, and the drawings show no door mirrors.

Close to the smart #2 in shape

The proportions are close to those of the smart #2, the electric successor to the fortwo, which made its debut at the Paris Motor Show on October 12. The #2 is a two-seater measuring 2,746 mm long, 1,760 mm wide and 1,555 mm tall. It has a 62 kW (82 PS) rear motor and a 35.8 kWh LFP battery, with a range of up to 290 km on the WLTP cycle. In China, the #2 Premium is offered from a limited-time price of 99,900 yuan (RM61k) after incentives.

The patent doesn’t show the interior or give any measurements, so it isn’t clear how many people BYD’s car would seat or how it would compare in size.

BYD’s small cars

The Seagull is BYD’s smallest car in China, and it has just grown. The second-generation Seagull, launched on October 20, is 425 mm longer than before at 4,205 mm and now seats five instead of four. Prices start from 65,900 yuan (RM40k).

In Japan, BYD has sold the Racco electric kei car since July 28. It’s 3,395 mm long, has power-sliding rear doors and is priced from 2.145 million yen (RM54k).

In August, Nikkei’s Chinese-language site reported that BYD plans to use the Racco’s X-PACK system in small EVs for Europe and other markets. X-PACK puts electrical components such as the inverter into the battery pack under the floor, freeing up space in the cabin. Nikkei said the new models could reach the market within several years. There’s nothing to link the patented microcar to that plan, and a design patent is no guarantee that a car will go into production.

GALLERY: BYD two-door microcar design patent

