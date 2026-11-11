In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 November 2026 3:21 pm

If you’re selling your car or handing it over to a family member, the car has to pass an MV15 (formerly B5) ownership transfer inspection before JPJ will process the transfer. You can get it done at Carro, which runs four MV15 inspection centres in the Klang Valley, in Glenmarie, Klang, Kajang and Wangsa Melawati.

The centres take any private car, whether or not it’s being sold through Carro. The inspection fee is the same RM30 you’d pay at Puspakom, and with a RM5 processing fee and SST, the total comes to RM37.80.

How to book

Book online on Carro’s website: fill in your details and choose the centre, date and time, and Carro will call you to confirm the appointment. Payment is made online when you book. You can also walk in if there’s a free slot, but Carro recommends booking ahead.

The centres are open from 8am to 5pm on weekdays (last slot at 4.30pm) and from 8am to 12pm on Saturdays (last slot at 11.30am). They’re closed on Sundays and public holidays.

You don’t have to bring the car in yourself, as a representative can do it for you. Bring along:

the vehicle ownership certificate (VOC)

an identity card (IC)

a third-party authorisation letter, if you’re not the owner

Turn up 10 minutes before your slot, and no later than 10 minutes after it.

What gets checked

After registering at the counter, you leave the car in the inspection lane and wait in the waiting area. Most inspections take about half an hour. The MV15 inspection covers:

the chassis and engine numbers, checked against the registration to confirm the car is original

the light transmittance of the windscreen and windows, to check that the tint is within the limit

signs of cut-and-join work on the body

The checks are carried out by Carro’s JPJ-certified vehicle inspectors, and the results are sent directly to JPJ’s system.

Report on WhatsApp, valid for 120 days

When the inspection is done, the staff at the result counter will tell you the result, and the digital report is sent to the WhatsApp number you registered with. If you lose it, you can get another copy on WhatsApp, or a printed copy for RM10 from the centre that did the inspection.

A passed report is valid for 120 days, doubled from 60 days since July 1, so you have about four months to complete the ownership transfer with JPJ. If the report expires before then, the car has to be inspected again.

If the car fails, have the failed items fixed and bring it back for a re-inspection. A car that has failed an inspection before may have been blacklisted, and will need to go back to the branch that did the first inspection.

Carro’s four MV15 inspection centres

Carro Glenmarie MV15 Inspection Centre

Temasya Square Glenmarie, 24 Jalan Penguasa B U1/53 B, Section U1, Temasya Glenmarie, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor

(Google Maps)

Carro Klang MV15 Inspection Centre

7, 11-1, Jalan Ramin 1, Bandar Botanik, 41200 Klang, Selangor

(Google Maps)

Carro Kajang MV15 Inspection Centre

43-G, Jalan TTDI Grove 7/1, Taman TTDI Grove, 43000 Kajang, Selangor

(Google Maps)

Carro Wangsa Melawati MV15 Inspection Centre

14, Jalan Wangsa Setia 3, Wangsa Melawati, 53300 Kuala Lumpur

(Google Maps)

If you have any questions, call Carro on 016-299 6736 (9am to 7pm daily), send a WhatsApp or email [email protected]. To get your car inspected, book your MV15 slot online here.

GALLERY: Carro Kajang MV15 inspection centre

