EICMA 2026 sees Chinese motorcycle brands take aim at Japanese, European and Indian rivals

In Bikes, Feature Bike Stories, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 November 2026 10:42 am

Chinese motorcycle manufacturers used EICMA 2026 to showcase their growing ambitions, unveiling new middleweight sports bikes, adventure motorcycles and naked bikes aimed at competing with established Japanese, European and Indian brands. Among the China manufacturers with Malaysian representation are ZXMOTO, Kove, Voge and CFMOTO, whose latest developments underline the increasing sophistication of China’s motorcycle industry.

Their new offerings range from a 645 cc inline-four supersport from Kove to an 819 cc triple-cylinder adventure motorcycle from ZXMOTO, while CFMOTO is expanding its adventure range and Voge has introduced a new 800 cc naked bike.

ZXMOTO, distributed locally by MForce Bike Holdings, showcased the 820R and 820X alongside the 820RR and 500F. The brand entered Malaysia in September with the 500F, 500RR and 820RR, priced at RM28,888, RM29,988 and RM39,888 respectively. The 820X is particularly interesting, using the same 818.8 cc three-cylinder platform as the 820RR but producing 115 hp in adventure-bike specification.

It gets a 27-litre fuel tank and 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, while the Touring version adds electronic suspension and radar-assisted adaptive cruise control. This puts it in competition with the Yamaha Ténéré 700, Honda XL750 Transalp and Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. European alternatives include the KTM 790 Adventure, and the recently launched at EICMA Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is direct competition.

Kove, which already has Malaysian representation with models including the 450 Rally and 800X, unveiled the 650RR, 350 Rally and 125 Rally. The 650RR is the headline model, powered by a new 645 cc liquid-cooled inline-four producing 109 hp at 13,000 rpm and 60 Nm at 11,000 rpm.

Equipment includes ride-by-wire, a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, traction control and a bi-directional quickshifter. The 650RR is aimed at the middleweight supersport segment, where it will face the Honda CBR650R and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R from Japan, alongside Europe’s Aprilia RS 660.

For the adventure segment, Kove’s 350 Rally uses a 349.9 cc single-cylinder engine, 21-litre fuel tank and 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. At 122 kg dry, the smaller 125 Rally is positioned as a lightweight entry into rally-style riding.

The 350 Rally’s natural competitors include the Honda CRF300 Rally, KTM 390 Adventure R and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, with the latter two representing European and Indian competition respectively.

Voge, another MForce-distributed brand in Malaysia, presented the R800 naked bike and SR16 380 scooter. The R800 uses a 798 cc parallel-twin producing 95.2 hp at 9,000 rpm and 81 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It features adjustable suspension, four riding modes, traction control, ABS, cruise control and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Closest Japanese rival to the R800 is the Suzuki GSX-8S, powered by a 776 cc parallel-twin producing 82 hp and 78 Nm. European alternatives include the KTM 790 Duke and Triumph’s Trident 800. Meanwhile, the SR16 380 uses a 377.7 cc single-cylinder engine producing 39.5 hp and 40 Nm with 16-inch wheels, flat floorboard and 13-litre fuel tank.

The Honda ADV350 and Yamaha XMAX 300 are its closest Japanese comparisons, although the Voge’s larger engine gives it a performance advantage on paper. CFMOTO, represented in Malaysia through its local dealer network, also presented several significant developments at EICMA.

The new 550MT and 550MT-X adventure motorcycles use a 526 cc parallel-twin producing 54 hp and 52 Nm. Both receive IMU-based cornering ABS and traction control, while the 550MT-X gets 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, fully adjustable KYB suspension and 250 mm ground clearance.

The standard 550MT is positioned against road-oriented adventure motorcycles such as the Honda NX500, while the 550MT-X takes aim at more off-road-focused machines including the Yamaha Ténéré 700 and KTM 790 Adventure. At the other end of the performance spectrum, CFMOTO displayed the V4SR-RR superbike concept, powered by a 997 cc 90-degree V4 producing more than 210 hp.

Active aerodynamic winglets, Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes and an Akrapovič titanium exhaust underline the company’s ambitions to compete with established superbike manufacturers. Its Japanese benchmarks include the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Yamaha YZF-R1, while European alternatives include the Ducati Panigale V4 and Aprilia RSV4.

The V4SR-RR remains a concept rather than a confirmed production model, but it demonstrates how far CFMOTO intends to push its engineering capabilities. For Malaysian buyers, the significance of these EICMA announcements goes beyond the motorcycles themselves. With ZXMOTO, Kove, Voge and CFMOTO already represented locally, the brands have established distribution channels through which new models could potentially reach the market.

Their presence also means Japanese, European and Indian manufacturers face increasingly serious competition, particularly in the middleweight segment, where engine performance, equipment levels and pricing are becoming important battlegrounds. However, Malaysian availability, pricing and after-sales support will ultimately determine whether these new Chinese motorcycles can translate their EICMA appeal into meaningful competition in the local market.