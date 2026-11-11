Denza D9L long-wheelbase revealed in BYD design patent – rear axle moved back, all-new face

In Cars, Denza / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 November 2026 10:46 am

A long-wheelbase version of the Denza D9 MPV has surfaced in a design patent filed by BYD in China. The patent, CN 310308321 S, was published by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) on November 10. BYD filed it on June 3, 2025, under application number 202530315507.5.

Design patents only cover styling, so there are no dimensions or powertrain details, and the product is listed as a “car”. Chinese media have dubbed it the D9L, although Denza has yet to confirm the name.

Five designers are listed: Lian Yubo, Wolfgang Egger, Pan Zilin, Zhang Ruiqi and Chen Zhenlin. Lian is BYD Group’s chief scientist and chief automotive engineer, and Egger is BYD’s global design director. Egger is also credited on the patent for the two-door BYD microcar, which was published on the same day.

Longer wheelbase

We placed the patent’s side view against our photo of the current D9 to compare the two. The front doors and sliding doors look unchanged, so the extra length has been added behind them. The rear wheels have been moved back, and the third-row windows are much longer.

If the long-wheelbase model is as tall as the current car (1,920 mm), our rough measurements put its wheelbase at around 3,340 mm, 230 mm more than the standard D9’s 3,110 mm. Overall length would be about 5,480 mm. The front and rear overhangs measure about the same as before, so all of the stretch is between the wheels.

Redesigned front end

The grille covers almost the entire nose. It’s made up of broken vertical chrome bars and is flanked by angular silver panels that extend to the bumper corners. Above it is a thin dark strip across the width of the car, which Chinese media believe is a full-width light bar.

At the rear, there’s a dark strip across the tailgate below the window, with a camera in the centre. There’s also a high-mounted brake light on the roof spoiler and red strips at the corners of the bumper. The wheels are of a new multi-spoke design, and there’s a lidar sensor above the windscreen, which the Chinese-market D9 already gets.

According to CarNewsChina, camouflaged prototypes have been seen testing since early 2026.

The current Denza D9

The current D9 measures 5,250 mm long with a 3,110 mm wheelbase. In China, it received a major update earlier this year that brought an all-new interior and BYD’s second-generation Blade LFP battery. The EV gets a 115 kWh battery and 462 PS (340 kW) with front-wheel drive or 557 PS (410 kW) with all-wheel drive, with up to 800 km of CLTC range. The plug-in hybrid has a 66.5 kWh battery that is good for up to 401 km of electric range (CLTC). Both support Flash Charging.

Prices in China range from 329,800 to 469,800 yuan (RM201k to RM287k), and 5,056 units were delivered there in September, according to CarNewsChina.

Here, the D9 crossed the 1,000-delivery mark in December 2025, and Denza Malaysia has teased the 2027 model, which gets more power, more range and Flash Charging.

GALLERY: Denza D9 long-wheelbase design patent

