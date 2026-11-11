Get exceptional BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad deals at the Auto Bavaria Grand Finale this November 13-15

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 November 2026 4:32 pm

Thinking of getting your dream BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad? Well, there’s no better time than now, with the Auto Bavaria Grand Finale 2026 promising some very tempting offers. Happening this November 13 to 15 from 9am to 6pm at Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara as well as other Auto Bavaria outlets nationwide, there are some excellent deals in store at the event.

If it’s a BMW you’re after, the BMW X3 will have lots of appeal – it’s a great solution if you’re looking for a performance SAV that will also handle family duties with ease. Want something that delivers executive comfort and presence? Then take a closer look at the BMW 520i.

If it’s a fully electric path you’re considering, the BMW iX1 L is perfect for those ready to embrace electric mobility. And if you’re looking for an entry point into BMW ownership, don’t miss the sporty BMW 218i Sport.

Whichever model you choose, enjoy attractive pricing, exclusive cash rebates and financing from as low as 0% p.a. on selected models, complemented by Complimentary 5 Years BMW Service & Repair Inclusive for selected models*.

If you want something that’s stylish, fun, and impossible to miss, MINI has you covered. Check out the adventurous MINI Countryman and the iconic MINI Aceman, two of the hottest MINI models right now. Enjoy exclusive cash rebates and MINi Financial Services from as low as 0.88% p.a.* for selected models, plus a complimentary MINI car sticker.

For bikers, this is your chance to gear up for your next adventure with a BMW Motorrad model. Explore the legendary BMW R 1300 GS, touring-ready BMW R 1300 RT, urban-friendly BMW C 400 GT, and the thrilling BMW S 1000 RR in detail at the event. You can look forward to exclusive rebates and financing from 2.99% p.a.* on selected models as well as lifestyle merchandise deals and test ride opportunities throughout the event.

So, whether you’ve been dreaming about owning a BMW, joining the MINI family, or starting your next adventure with BMW Motorrad, now is surely the time.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy exceptional rewards – head over to the Auto Bavaria Grand Finale 2026 this November 13 to 15 at all Auto Bavaria showrooms nationwide. Find out more at the Auto Bavaria website or visit the Auto Bavaria Facebook or Instagram pages.

*Terms and conditions apply.