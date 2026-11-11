Get great deals with the Hap Seng Star Year-End Carnival 2026 – attractive financing, certified pre-owned, and more

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 November 2026 1:30 am

Sign off the year on a strong note with new and certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles from the Hap Seng Star Year-End Carnival that is taking place November 13 to 15 in Bamboo Hills, Kuala Lumpur.

A wide range of vehicles are on offer from the Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned selection, with vehicles priced from RM128,000. Vehicles available include the Mercedes-Benz EQB, EQS 500, EQS 580, Mercedes-AMG A 45, GLB 35, GLC 43 Coupé, GLA 35, EQE 53, A 200, A 250, GLA 200, GLA 250, GLC 350 e SUV, GLC 350 e Coupé, GLE 400, GLB 250, C 200, C 350e, E 200, and E 350 e; vehicles are subject to availability.

You can also own a brand-new Mercedes-Benz, financed from RM1,988 monthly, including complimentary vehicle servicing and insurance rebates. Carnival-exclusive rebates will be offered on location, and trade-ins are accepted, as well.

Included among the year-end offers from Hap Seng Star is the Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 4Matic, where an upfront payment of RM2,000 unlocks a host of privileges including flexible financing from RM3,288 a month.

With the same upfront payment sum, you can finance a new GLC 350 e 4Matic from RM4,388 a month, the GLA 200 Nightfall Edition from RM1,988 a month, the C 200 AMG Line from RM2,788 a month, and the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Coupé from RM6,488 a month.

Choose from any of these models and you’ll also enjoy exclusive My Mercedes Rewards worth up to RM25,000, a one-year extended warranty, four Compact Service packages, Guaranteed Future Value, MobilityPlus, and more.

This is also your opportunity to check out the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC BEV, as well as the all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class BEV.

A variety of on-ground activities will be held, too; including a carousel ride, carnival booth games where fun challenges bring opportunities for you to win attractive prizes; a King of Hammers challenge, where visitors can test their physical strength and aim for the highest score; and a herbal sachet workshop, where guests can create their own personalised herbal sachets in a hands-on, lifestyle workshop.

Deal galore, fun activities and prizes are to be had at the Hap Seng Star Year-End Carnival that is taking place November 13 to 15 in Bamboo Hills, Kuala Lumpur. Head to the Hap Seng Star Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages, as well as the official Hap Seng Star website to find out more.

*Terms and conditions apply.

*While stocks last.