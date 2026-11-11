H plate series’ RM91.2m revenue recognised by Malaysia Book of Records for ‘Highest Cumulative Bid Value’

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 11 November 2026 10:14 am

The H number plate series collected revenue of RM91.2 million, and that has now been recognised by Malaysia Book of Records as the ‘Highest Cumulative Bid Value for a Vehicle Registration Number Series’.

The single letter series (H for harmony) was open for bidding from September 16-20 and attracted 34,664 bidders on JPJeBid, with 8,223 numbers successfully tendered. A record RM10,777,777 was paid to secure the H1 plate, easily eclipsing the previous record of RM1.75 million for the FFF1 plate in 2024. Other single digit H plates also went for millions – see the results here.

Meanwhile, the numbers attracting the highest number of bidders were H 1001 and H 100, with 37 bidders each, followed by H 1805 with 36 bidders, and H 1777 and H 4818, with 32 bidders each.

Former transport minister Anthony Loke explained the revenue split: half of the RM91.2 million goes into the Federal Consolidated Revenue Account, while the other half funds the transport ministry’s people-oriented initiatives. The latter includes the RM1,000 one-off payment to taxi and school bus drivers announced in Budget 2027.