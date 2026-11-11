Horse W40 – Geely-Renault JV’s first V8 is a 680 PS, 800 Nm 4.0L twin-turbo hybrid for the Lotus Type 135

In Cars, International News, Lotus, Technology / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 November 2026 10:57 pm

Horse Powertrain has revealed its first production-ready V8 engine, the Horse W40. The 4.0 litre twin-turbo unit makes over 500 kW (680 PS) and 800 Nm of torque on its own, and it weighs just 200 kg. It’s designed as a “hybrid-first” engine, so it was developed from the start to work with Horse’s new 8LDCT eight-speed dual-clutch hybrid transmission.

The engine and gearbox will make their debut together in the Lotus Type 135, the mid-engined hybrid supercar due in 2028. Lotus has said the V8 version will have over 1,000 PS and weigh around 1.5 tonnes.

Horse was set up by Renault and Geely in 2024 to take over their combustion and hybrid powertrain businesses. The two carmakers own 45% each, and Saudi oil company Aramco holds the other 10%. Based in London, Horse employs over 19,000 people at 18 plants and five R&D centres, and its 25 customers include Renault Group, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Nissan, Mitsubishi and Proton.

Twin turbos in a hot V, 200 kg

The W40 is designed to be mounted lengthways, as in a mid-engined sports car or a pick-up truck. Its two turbochargers are mounted on top, in the valley between the cylinder banks, in what’s known as a “hot V” layout.

Horse says the W40 gets its power and torque density from this shorter intake path to the turbos, together with an advanced direct fuel injection system and extensive lightweighting. It calls the engine one of the most power-dense V8s on the market. Over 500 kW from 200 kg works out to more than 2.5 kW per kilo of engine weight, and over 125 kW (170 PS) per litre.

According to Horse, the W40 pairs strong low-end torque with high peak power, which makes it suitable for sports cars, pick-up trucks and off-road vehicles. Lotus is the only customer named so far. Horse hasn’t given the engine’s bank angle, bore and stroke, redline or emissions rating.

8LDCT gearbox takes up to 1,050 Nm

The 8LDCT is an eight-speed transmission with what Horse calls a sportscar-grade wet dual clutch. Horse quotes a clutch pre-fill time of under 50 milliseconds and a shift response of under 20 milliseconds.

The gearbox has a built-in silicon carbide (SiC) control system and power module, as well as a variable-displacement mechanical pump. It can take a peak input torque of 1,050 Nm, which is 250 Nm more than the W40 makes on its own. Horse calls the 8LDCT a hybrid transmission, but it hasn’t given any details of the electric motor that goes with it.

Lotus has been involved in its development. “We are also co-developing an eight-speed DCT with Horse,” Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng said on Lotus Technology’s half-year earnings call in August.

“This hybrid-first engine has been built with our company’s full-powertrain perspective and expertise, designed for integration from the outset with our landmark Horse 8LDCT transmission,” said Horse Powertrain CEO Matias Giannini.

Lotus Type 135: over 1,000 PS, 1.5 tonnes

Lotus first announced the Type 135 in May as part of its Focus 2030 strategy, which scaled back its EV plans in favour of a mix of petrol, plug-in hybrid and electric models. The supercar will fill the gap between the Emira and the Evija electric hypercar, and it will be offered with both V6 and V8 hybrid powertrains. Lotus says it will be built in Europe.

On the August earnings call, Feng said the V8 version will have over 1,000 hp and an 800-volt electrical architecture, with a target weight of around 1.5 tonnes. To help get there, Lotus has used Formula 1 technology to cut the weight of a 150 kW (204 PS) electric motor to just 20 kg, compared with 75 to 95 kg for a typical motor of that output. Feng also said the Type 135 will take Lotus into GT3 racing.

“By bringing these technologies together with Lotus’ expertise in lightweight engineering and chassis dynamics, we aim to deliver a new generation of supercar performance, combining outstanding power, efficiency, and the precise, engaging driving experience that defines Lotus,” Feng said of the W40 and 8LDCT.

Lotus hasn’t confirmed what the Type 135 will be called, but a file name in its Focus 2030 media pack read “Esprit”. The V8 version will be the first V8-engined Lotus road car since the Esprit V8 went out of production in 2004.

Bigger brother to the W30 V6

The W40 follows the Horse W30, a 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain shown at Auto China in Beijing in April. The W30 also has its turbos in a hot V, between cylinder banks set 90 degrees apart, and weighs 160 kg. It makes 300 to 400 kW (408 to 544 PS) and 600 to 700 Nm, and it’s paired with a four-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (4LDHT).

Compared with the most powerful W30, the W40 weighs 40 kg more, but makes over 100 kW and 100 Nm more. The W30 is also set to replace the Emira’s engines, the Mercedes-AMG 2.0 litre turbo four-cylinder and the Toyota-sourced 3.5 litre supercharged V6, according to Autocar.

GALLERY: Horse W40 V8 and 8LDCT hybrid transmission

