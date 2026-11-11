Hyundai Stargazer offers safety, practicality, economy – fr RM99k at Hyundai Sime Motors Year End Bonus Event

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 November 2026 10:45 am

If you’re looking for a family car with a budget of around RM100k, you’d know that picking the best option isn’t as simple as buying your first vehicle or your dream ride when you were single or just married. Now, there are plenty of considerations that you didn’t have to make before. Should you just go with the flow without surveying the market for a purchase this big?

Family comes first, and safety should be the top priority. The Hyundai Stargazer scores high in this department. The MPV is available with Hyundai’s full SmartSense driver assist suite, comprising autonomous emergency braking, blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, front departure alert, driver attention monitor, safe exit warning and auto high beam, in addition to six airbags.

A family car is one for all occasions, including road trip holidays and journeys back to the hometown for family reunions. As one of the more powerful options in the segment, the Hyundai Stargazer offers driving confidence even when fully loaded.

The 1.5L Smartstream engine with 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm is paired to an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) with eight virtual speeds, putting control in your hands when it’s needed, such as during overtaking or inclines.

The Stargazer leads the way when it comes to in-cabin technology, and these are features that make journeys safer and more enjoyable. The modern cockpit’s main highlight is the double 10.25-inch displays – one for the instrument cluster and another serving as an infotainment screen, which is the largest in class. With wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the generously-sized screen displays navigation, music and calls/messages in absolute clarity.

There’s no need for cables, even for charging as the Stargazer is available with a wireless charging pad, while the electronic parking brake with auto hold makes driving a whole lot easier in traffic jams.

Prioritising your family’s wellbeing doesn’t have to come with a cost to your longer term financial goals. Not only does the Hyundai Stargazer come with one of the lowest cost of ownership in the segment, the MPV is also backed by an eight-year warranty.

There’s also the unique Resale Value Protection (RVP) programme, which guarantees 70% value of the vehicle’s price at year three (up to 60,000 km), 60% for year four (80,000 km) and 50% for year five (100,000 km). You don’t have to pay extra to opt-in, and RVP protects the value of what’s likely to be your second costliest purchase after your home. With this scheme, you get clarity and peace of mind.

Last but not least, who you’re buying the car from matters, because customers are not merely purchasing a vehicle, but starting a long-term ownership journey.

Hyundai Sime Motors is backed by Sime Motors – while the group requires no introduction, it’s worth noting that Sime Motors has partnered with Hyundai since the 1990s and has an automotive heritage that spans decades. To say that no one knows your Hyundai better than Sime Motors is no exaggeration – nationwide aftersales support, genuine parts availability and factory-trained technicians are guaranteed.

The Hyundai Stargazer is priced from an affordable RM99,800, with estimated monthly instalments starting from approximately RM900 a month, subject to financing terms. There’s a year end bonus of up to RM6,000 and the above-mentioned RVP scheme. Bring the family for a test drive at the Hyundai Sime Motors Year End Bonus event this weekend, November 13-15 at Hyundai Ara Damansara and Hyundai Tebrau. You might be surprised to see how much it offers compared to other MPVs in the segment.

Need something larger? The Hyundai Sime Motors Year End Bonus event is also offering the Staria MPV with savings of up to RM57,000, the Santa Fe Prime from RM170,000 (was RM225k, last few units) and pre-owned Tucson Prestige 1.6T units from RM140,000. More info at Hyundai’s official website as well as the company’s Instagram and Facebook pages. Contact Hyundai Sime Motors on Whatsapp.