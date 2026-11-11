Malaysian fuel prices November 12-18, 2026 – all down; diesel to RM4.87, RON95 to RM3.87, RON97 to RM4.20

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Anthony Lim / 11 November 2026 7:06 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means that it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance announcing the retail price of fuels for the coming week of November 12 to 18, 2026.

Once again, the retail price for both petrol and diesel have been reduced for the coming week. Unsubsidised B10 and B15 diesel is now priced at RM4.87 per litre, down 25 sen from the RM5.12 per litre it was at last week. As such, Euro 5 B7 diesel, which costs 20 sen more per litre, drops to RM5.07 per litre.

As of July 1, Malaysians owning a diesel vehicle pay a subsidised retail price of RM2.10 per litre for B10 and B15 diesel blends, with eligible users now allocated a monthly quota of 300 litres as of September 1. This is still shared with Budi95, which means the increase from 200 to 300 litres applies to both fuels.

As for petrol, the price of unsubsidised RON 95 petrol is now RM3.87 per litre, down 40 sen from the RM4.27 per litre price from last week, while RON 97 also sees a price drop, going down by 50 sen to RM4.20 per litre, from the RM4.70 per litre price it was at last week.

Subsidised RON 95 petrol under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme continues at RM1.99 per litre, with Malaysians holding a valid driving licence being eligible for the fuel at a monthly quota that has now been restored to 300 litres as of September 1.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, November 18. This is the 47th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2026, and the 410th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.