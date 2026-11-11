Mitsubishi Xforce now with 60% Guaranteed Resale Value option – 5-years free labour, unlimited mileage warranty

In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / by Anthony Lim / 11 November 2026 6:17 pm

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced a 60% Guaranteed Resale Value (GRV) campaign for the Mitsubishi Xforce. This offers eligible customers greater confidence in the SUV with a guaranteed resale value of up to 60% of the vehicle’s on-the-road price after five years.

Introduced in collaboration with Maybank/Maybank Islamic and limited to the first 200 eligible customers, the campaign offers an enhanced GRV of 60% when customers sell their Xforce back to MMM and purchase another Mitsubishi vehicle.

Should customers decide to sell their Xforce back to MMM without purchasing another Mitsubishi vehicle, a standard GRV of 45% will apply. The GRV campaign combines future value assurance of the vehicle with five-years free labour and a five-year unlimited mileage warranty.

Both GRV options (standard and enhanced) are subject to the campaign’s terms and conditions, but importantly, customers are not obligated to exercise either option and remain free to keep or independently sell their Xforce.

The GRV campaign is also optional from the start. If you’re confident in the Xforce as a long-term performer and its resale value down the road, the SUV can be purchased without the GRV programme, where it will instead come with seven years of free maintenance including parts and labour, as well as a seven-year, unlimited mileage warranty, as announced for it in August. Of course, you do have to decide which path you want to take at the start.

Launched here in April, the Xforce is available in two variants for our market, these being the Urban, which is priced from RM109,980, and the Ultimate, which goes for RM119,980. Both feature the same powertrain, which is a 4A91 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated MIVEC inline-four petrol engine offering 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm at 4,000 rpm and driving the front wheels via a CVT.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xforce Ultimate in Malaysia