More than 1,000 private vans in Kelantan believed to be illegally operating as school vans – JPJ

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 11 November 2026 10:34 am

The road transport department (JPJ) says that there are more than 1,000 private vans in Kelantan believed to be providing transport services for schoolchildren without meeting the requirements and regulations stipulated for public transport vehicles, Bernama reports.

According to state JPJ director Mohd Misuari Abdullah, the department views this activity seriously, as the use of private vehicles to transport schoolchildren on a commercial basis must comply with established licensing and permit requirements, as well as specific technical and safety standards.

He said around 100 vans had been detected operating in Kota Baru alone, with most being over 20 years old. Following public complaints, Kelantan JPJ conducted an operation targeting public transport service vehicles around Kota Baru on November 5. During the operation, nine private vans were seized after they were found to be used as school transport without complying with the required regulations.

A total of 20 summons notices were issued covering 18 instances of the misuse of road tax (LKM) and two cases involving expired LKM. Nine seizure notices were also issued under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he said.

Mohd Misuari urged van owners and drivers not to take student safety lightly, ensuring their vehicles are in good condition and possess all valid documentation, and emphasised that enforcement actions were intended not merely as punishment, but to safeguard passengers.