Ni Hsin to assemble Horwin electric scooters, first batch due 2027, sales in Malaysia and Turkiye

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Ni Hsin EV Tech / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 November 2026 3:23 pm

Malaysia’s electric motorcycle market is set to gain two more locally assembled models, with Ni Hsin Group preparing to produce the Horwin SK3 and SK3 Plus in Selangor from early 2027. The move follows a manufacturing and distribution agreement between Ni Hsin’s wholly owned subsidiary, Ni Hsin EV Tech (NHEVT), and China’s Horwin International.

Assembly will take place at NHEVT’s facility in Seri Kembangan, with Horwin supplying the motorcycles in completely knocked-down (CKD) form. The agreement was signed at the EICMA Global EV trade show in Milan, Italy, on November 4, and announced in a Bursa Malaysia filing.

NHEVT is targeting 50% locally sourced components for the two models, which will be distributed exclusively by Ni Hsin in Malaysia and Turkiye. The company also plans to use Malaysia as an export base, with the locally assembled motorcycles eligible for export to Türkiye under the Malaysia-Türkiye Free Trade Agreement (MTFTA).

The first production batch is expected in early 2027. However, Malaysian retail prices, battery capacity, motor output and claimed riding range have yet to be announced. For the local market, the agreement adds two electric scooters aimed at urban commuters, a segment where affordability, practical riding range and charging convenience will be important in attracting buyers away from conventional petrol-powered scooters.

Local assembly could also help Ni Hsin establish a more competitive pricing position, although the company has not disclosed its intended retail prices or production capacity. Horwin has an international sales network covering more than 50 countries across four continents.

For Ni Hsin, the deal expands its electric two-wheeler business including potential for penetrating overseas markets. The company previously signed a CKD assembly agreement with China’s Qiulong Technology in May 2026 for Surron electric motorcycles, with the first batch handed over in October.