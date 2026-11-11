No hybrid financing approach for LPT3 – Ahmad Maslan

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 11 November 2026 2:45 pm

The government says there has been no proposal to utilise a hybrid financing model for the East Coast expressway Phase 3 (LPT3), despite the approach being adopted for the Juru-Sungai Dua traffic-widening project in Penang.

Deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the proposed LPT3 project, which spans 122 km from Terengganu’s Kampung Gemuruh to Kelantan’s Tunjong and will complement LPT1 and LPT2, would be developed through a public-private partnership (PPP), with the successful bidder bearing the full construction cost, reiterating what works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said last month.

“Hybrid financing is something new. However, LPT3 must be considered alongside all the infrastructure projects the government has announced and implemented. So far, no hybrid financing has been proposed,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat, as reported by the New Straits Times.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PN-Dungun), who asked why the government had not considered a financing arrangement similar to that taken in Penang, in which a hybrid financing approach (60% government funding and 40% financing from private institutions) under the public-private partnership master plan 2030 (PIKAS 2030) was being used.

Ahmad said the government had to consider its existing investments in major transport infrastructure serving the east coast before deciding on a financing arrangement. He cited the Kota Baru-Kuala Krai expressway, which costs RM2.3 billion and is fully funded by the government, with completion targeted for the end of 2027. The RM7.7 billion Central Spine Road is also government-funded and toll-free, with completion for that expected by mid-2028.

He said preliminary studies conducted between 2020 and 2022 had estimated LPT3’s construction cost at RM9.8 billion. However, he expected the cost to exceed RM10 billion based on current economic conditions. At present, the LPT3 project remains at the request for proposal (RFP) stage, under the PPP model, being prepared for submission to the cabinet for consideration and a decision.