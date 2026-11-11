In Advertorial, Omoda Jaecoo / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 November 2026 3:52 pm

The Omoda C7 pre-launch preview at MyTOWN Shopping Centre in Kuala Lumpur starts today. Omoda Jaecoo Carro has the C-SUV on display until Sunday, November 15, so you have five days to see it in person before it goes on sale in Malaysia.

It’s there from 10am to 10pm daily, together with the rest of the Omoda | Jaecoo line-up. The Omoda Jaecoo Carro team will be on hand to show you around the C7 and help you book one.

📅 November 11-15, 2026

🕒 10am to 10pm daily

📍 MyTOWN Shopping Centre, Kuala Lumpur

🚗 Google Maps | Waze

Omoda C7 1.6T petrol

The C7 is the first model Omoda | Jaecoo designed specifically for international markets, and it slots in below the flagship Omoda C9. Bookings have been open since August 7, with estimated prices of RM160,000 for the 1.6T petrol and RM180,000 for the plug-in hybrid. Official prices will be confirmed at launch. Both versions will be locally assembled (CKD) at Chery Corporate Malaysia’s plant in Shah Alam.

The petrol C7 has a 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 197 PS and 290 Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It rides on 19-inch alloys.

Omoda C7 PHEV with 360 PS

The C7 PHEV pairs a 156 PS/220 Nm 1.5 litre turbo engine with a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor and a single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), for a total of 360 PS and 530 Nm. Its 18.3 kWh BYD Blade LFP battery gives 95 km of electric-only range, and the combined range is 1,250 km.

You can tell the PHEV apart by its 20-inch wheels. Inside, the front passenger gets a leg rest, and the 15.6-inch touchscreen can slide across to the passenger side, so there’s no glovebox.

Both versions come with eight airbags, eight Sony speakers, an 8.88-inch digital instrument cluster, the 15.6-inch touchscreen, powered and ventilated front seats, double-glazed front windows, a ventilated 50W wireless charger and a full suite of driver assistance systems (ADAS). The colours are Moonlight Silver, Carbon Crystal Black and Khaki White.

Register your interest

If you can’t make it to MyTOWN, register your interest below, and the Omoda Jaecoo Carro team will WhatsApp you to arrange your booking. You’ll also be among the first to get the official prices when the C7 is launched.

After the preview, you can find the team at Omoda Jaecoo | Carro 3S Selayang, 17498, Jalan Besar, Kawasan Industri Selayang Indah, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor. It’s open daily from 9am to 6pm.

GALLERY: Omoda C7 1.6T at ACE 2026



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GALLERY: Omoda C7 PHEV Malaysian preview

