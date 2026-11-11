OTA update for Denza Z9GT to prep flagship EV for BYD Flash Charging – ultra-fast chargers launching Nov 19

In Cars, Denza, Local News / by Danny Tan / 11 November 2026 1:18 pm

BYD Flash Charging will launch in Malaysia on November 19, and Denza Z9GT owners will be the first to experience the ultra-fast charging technology. But first, an over-the-air (OTA) update to prep the flagship EV.

The OTA deployment started yesterday and it upgrades the Z9GT’s energy management software to support BYD Flash Charge architecture, enabling faster power delivery, optimised thermal regulation during high-speed charging, and increased overall convenience on long distance journeys, BYD says.

Charging capability aside, the OTA also refines the EV’s ADAS suite. Specifically, Intelligent Cruise Control and Traffic Sign Recognition will have smoother acceleration and deceleration, while automated parking assistance receives stability and algorithm optimisations for even higher success rates in tight spaces.

“The Denza Z9GT was built as a forward-compatible flagbearer for luxury electric mobility. With this OTA release, we are laying the foundation for our upcoming BYD Flash Charge technology launch on 19 November. By optimising charging efficiency and refining our intelligent driving software, we are ensuring our owners enjoy a progressively superior experience,” said Jacob Ma, MD of BYD Malaysia.

Z9GT owners can expect an automated notification on their vehicle’s central display. The OTA installation takes approximately two hours and can be initiated at the owner’s convenience during a period when the vehicle is not needed.

BYD Flash Charging is designed to deliver its fastest charging performance with vehicles equipped with BYD’s second-generation Blade battery, including the Z9GT, which has a 122.49-kWh battery and a 1,000V architecture. The ultra-fast DC chargers – which operate at up to 1,500 kW – can top up a compatible EV like the Z9GT from 10 to 70% SoC in just five minutes and to 97% in nine minutes.

The first chargers will be installed at Denza showrooms before it hits public places.