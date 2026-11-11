Volvo Secret Sale at Ara Damansara this weekend – rebates of up to RM70k, plus event-only discounts!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 November 2026 11:17 am

Secret rebates on top of up to RM70,000 rebates? Yes, the Volvo Secret Sale is back and will be happening at Volvo Ara Damansara this weekend, November 14-15.

It’s called the Volvo Secret Sale because of the secret rebates that will only be revealed during the weekend event. It will be stacked on top of current promotions, which is offering rebates of up to RM70,000. How much total savings can you expect? It’s a secret, for now.

To get in on the secret, sign up to receive your exclusive QR code and just present it when you’re visiting Volvo Ara Damansara this weekend – the secret rebates will then be whispered to you.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity for rebates on top of rebates on your dream Volvo model. Whether you’re eyeing the fast and compact EX30 Cross Country, all-time SUV favourites like the XC60 and XC90, or Volvo’s EV flagship models EX90 and ES90, this weekend is the perfect time for a test drive.

Bring the whole family as there will be plenty of activities, food and drinks, plus games and activities for the kids. They’ll also love mascot Moose, who will be making a special appearance. Once again, it’s secret rebates on top of up to RM70,000 rebates at Volvo Ara Damansara this weekend, 9am to 6pm. For more info, check out Volvo Ara Damansara’s official website, Facebook and Instagram. See you at the Volvo Secret Sale!