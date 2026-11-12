13-year-old among four underage riders caught in Shah Alam illegal racing crackdown

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 November 2026 10:43 am

A 13-year-old was among four underage motorcyclists caught taking part in illegal racing and performing dangerous stunts during a four-day enforcement operation in Shah Alam, Selangor. Conducted by the Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) from October 6 to 9 at Dataran Shah Alam, Ops Motosikal Ekstrem targeted illegal street racing and dangerous motorcycle modifications.

Selangor JPJ director Datuk Ahmad Kamarunzaman Mehat said 30 motorcycles were inspected, with 19 seized and 24 individuals facing enforcement action. Two were charged under Section 42A(2), while another 22 faced action for other offences.

Common violations included modified exhaust systems, missing rear brakes, non-compliant tyre sizes and altered swingarms. Some motorcycles also had missing front or rear registration plates. JPJ said the modifications compromised safety, particularly excessively noisy exhausts and components that failed to meet prescribed specifications.

Riders found committing offences under Section 42A(2) face motorcycle seizure and court action. Several motorcyclists also attempted to flee during the operation but were stopped by JPJ officers. Ahmad Kamarunzaman urged young riders to pursue motorcycling through legal activities and avoid illegal racing, reminding them to comply with traffic regulations and consider the safety of other road users.