In Cars, Local News, Technology / by Harvinder Sidhu / 12 November 2026 10:42 am

70mai’s new A900 series of dashcams is now available in Malaysia from the brand’s official store on Shopee. There are two models, the A900 and the range-topping A900 Ultra, and both record 4K video from the front and rear cameras, with HDR on both channels.

As of November 12, the A900 set with a 128 GB microSD card is priced at RM818.09, down from RM1,049, while the A900 Ultra set with a 128 GB card is RM1,259, down from RM1,509. Both are also offered with a 256 GB card.

LINK: 70mai A900 & A900 Ultra on Shopee

70mai A900 Ultra: dual Sony Starvis 2 sensors, LVDS rear camera

The A900 Ultra uses a Sony Starvis 2 IMX678 sensor in both the front and rear cameras. Both have 130-degree lenses, with f/1.6 and f/1.8 apertures, and you can switch HDR on or off, or schedule it to switch on automatically. The exposure can also be adjusted from -0.6 to +0.6 in 0.2 steps.

The rear camera is connected using LVDS digital transmission, which 70mai says keeps the full 4K detail without compression. 70mai also uses its Night Owl Vision 2.0 and MaiColor Vivid+ 2.0 image processing to reduce noise and glare at night and improve colours in the day, and Lumi Vision to brighten night-time parking footage.

The Ultra has a 3.0-inch screen, measures 92 x 60 x 51.4 mm, and transfers footage to your phone over 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 at up to 45 MB/s, according to 70mai.

Smart Parking Guardian 2.0 with low-power mode

Parking monitoring needs either a hardwire kit or 70mai’s Battery Pack Mini, which is kept in the cabin and charges from the car’s 12V socket. On the Ultra, both cameras can record when a collision is detected, with footage from before the impact, and 70mai’s AI motion detection works on both channels too. There’s also time-lapse recording.

The Ultra adds a low-power parking mode that draws 5 mA on standby, which 70mai says allows up to 30 days of parking surveillance with the Battery Pack Mini. This mode switches on automatically under certain conditions and only keeps collision detection running, without the pre-recording, and 70mai says a manual on/off switch will come in a future over-the-air update.

4G Cloud+ 2.0 with the UP11 4G Hardwire Kit 2

The A900 Ultra gets 70mai’s 4G Cloud+ 2.0 features with the UP11 4G Hardwire Kit 2, which is sold separately. These include remote playback and download of footage stored on the dashcam’s memory card, a parking photo and location to help you find your car, automatic cloud backup of emergency footage while driving, and a 4G hotspot for up to five devices.

You can also talk to people in the car through the 70mai app, though it works like a walkie-talkie, with one person speaking at a time. Some of these features, including the two-way calls and emergency cloud backup, need a paid 4G Cloud+ plan. The A900 also has the hardware for 4G Cloud+ 2.0 and needs a 4G hardwire kit, but 70mai says its full set of features will be enabled in an over-the-air update.

70mai A900: 4K front and rear, 140-degree lenses

The regular A900 also records 4K at 30 fps from both cameras, but it doesn’t use Sony sensors. According to Notebookcheck, it has GalaxyCore GC8613 sensors instead. Its front and rear lenses are wider at 140 degrees, with a larger f/1.55 aperture, and it has a bigger 3.18-inch screen.

It measures 91 x 46 x 24.9 mm and comes with the RC44H rear camera. The A900 makes do with 70mai’s first-generation Night Owl Vision and MaiColor Vivid+ processing, and it doesn’t have the Ultra’s low-power parking mode, AI motion detection or LVDS rear camera connection. Its Wi-Fi 6 transfers footage at up to 25 MB/s.

In parking mode, the A900 records for 30 seconds when its G-sensor detects a bump, and time-lapse recording at 1 fps squeezes 15 minutes of footage into one minute.

Features shared by both, and options in Malaysia

Both dashcams save up to 190 seconds of footage before an impact and 30 seconds after it while you’re driving. They also get built-in GPS, a driver fatigue alert, voice control in English, Mandarin, Russian, Japanese, Vietnamese and Thai, and support for microSD cards from 32 GB to 512 GB. A supercapacitor rated for 500,000 cycles keeps them recording briefly if the power is cut, and both are rated to work in temperatures of -20 to 70°C.

On Shopee, the A900 and A900 Ultra sets are offered with the UP04 4G Kit or the UP11 4G Kit 2.0 as add-ons. The listing also has Mini Battery Pack bundles, though these weren’t available when we checked.

70mai’s previous 4K flagship here was the A810, which went on sale in 2023 at RM659. You can buy the A900 and A900 Ultra from 70mai’s official store on Shopee.

GALLERY: 70mai A900 and A900 Ultra

