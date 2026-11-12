Benelli unveils Tornado Naked Twin 700, TRK 602 X and Tornado Naked Tre 903 concept

In Benelli, Bikes, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 November 2026 10:14 am

Benelli has expanded its middleweight motorcycle line-up with a showing at EICMA 2026, unveiling the Tornado Naked Twin 700, production-ready TRK 602 X adventure bike and Tornado Naked Tre 903 concept. The Tornado Naked Twin 700 is powered by a 698 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 73.4 PS at 8,000 rpm and 67 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Derived from the engine in the TRK 702, it is paired with a six-speed gearbox, assist-and-slipper clutch and bidirectional quickshifter. Electronics include ride-by-wire throttle, three riding modes, switchable traction control and ABS, as well as cruise control.

Suspension comprises fully adjustable Marzocchi inverted front forks, while braking is handled by Brembo twin 320 mm front discs. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, with a claimed kerb weight of 195 kg, seat height of 805 mm and 15.5-litre fuel tank while standard equipment includes a five-inch colour TFT display, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, heated grips and seat, and tyre-pressure monitoring.

The production TRK 602 X is Benelli’s latest middleweight adventure offering, powered by a 554 cc parallel-twin engine producing 56 PS and 53 Nm, paired with a six-speed transmission. Its chassis uses a steel trellis frame, aluminium swingarm and adjustable suspension, with 43 mm inverted front forks.

Braking is done with twin 320 mm front discs and a 260 mm rear disc, while 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels provide its adventure-bike stance. The TRK 602 X also gets two riding modes, traction control, switchable ABS and a five-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and navigation while seat height is set at 825 mm.

The third Benelli seen at EICMA, the Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept, previews a possible return to three-cylinder performance motorcycles for Benelli. It features a new 900 cc three-cylinder engine, although power and torque figures have not been disclosed.

Its most unusual feature is an active aerodynamic system with electrically controlled wings that adjust according to speed, acceleration, braking and cornering inputs. The concept also features a six-axis inertial measurement unit, ride-by-wire throttle, bidirectional quickshifter and Brembo brakes.

Benelli has not confirmed whether the Tornado Naked Tre 903 will enter production. For Malaysia, the Tornado Naked Twin 700 would sit alongside the existing 752S, currently priced at RM37,888, fitted with a 754 cc parallel-twin engine.

In the adventure segment, the TRK 602 X would either fit between the locally offered TRK 502 X, priced at RM33,888, or replace it altogether, and TRK 702 X at RM35,888. The smaller Leoncino 500 is also available at around RM29,678.