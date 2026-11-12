CFMoto 675SR-R World Champion Edition celebrates CFMoto Aspar Team’s Moto3 title

In Bikes, CFMoto, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 November 2026 4:15 pm

To celebrate Máximo Quiles’ 2026 Moto3 World Championship victory with the CFMoto Aspar Team, CFMoto has unveiled the 675SR-R World Champion Edition. The special edition gets exclusive Aspar Team racing colours, championship graphics and Quiles’ signature.

The unveiling was attended by team boss Jorge Martínez, better known as Aspar. The title marks CFMoto’s second Moto3 riders’ championship in three seasons, following David Alonso’s 2024 victory.

Quiles secured the 2026 crown with a win at the Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika in October. The World Champion Edition retains the standard 675SR-R’s 674 cc inline three-cylinder engine, producing 90 hp at 11,000 rpm and 68 Nm at 8,250 rpm in European specification.

Other equipment includes KYB suspension, a quickshifter, dual-channel ABS, adjustable traction control and a five-inch TFT display. The motorcycle has a 15-litre fuel tank, 810 mm seat height and 189 kg kerb weight.

In Malaysia, the standard 675SR-R was launched at RM37,888, excluding road tax and insurance. Malaysian specifications quote 90 hp and 70 Nm, with a two-year unlimited-mileage warranty. CFMoto has yet to confirm production numbers, pricing or sales availability for the World Champion Edition, including whether it will be offered in Malaysia.

The 675SR-R will also become the official motorcycle for the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) in 2027, replacing Yamaha as the series’ machine supplier.