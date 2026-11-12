Chery Omoda 5 rear axle recall expands to China, Indonesia, Australia and South Africa

In Cars, Chery, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 12 November 2026 11:56 am

The fallout from the rear axle failure involving a Chery Omoda 5 in Malaysia last month has reached a global scale, with several recalls being announced almost simultaneously. Naturally, its home market of China was the first to be alerted last week, with Chery filing a report with the state administration for market regulation (SAMR) on November 6.

In the said report, the carmaker noted that the recall, which will commence on November 27, will involve a total of 53,882 vehicles in the Middle Kingdom. These include the Omoda 5 as well as the Tiggo 5X (sold in updated form in Malaysia as the Tiggo Cross, which is not involved in the recall), produced between June 6, 2022 and December 31, 2023.

Similar to the latest Malaysian recall, which included 8,878 units of the Omoda 5, the exercise concerns a manufacturing issue on the rear axle, as the “trailing arm and sleeve may be poorly welded,” causing it to fail and detach. The company said it will check the production date code of the rear axle, and if it belongs to a defective batch, the axle will be replaced.

Indonesia and South Africa were the next to announce a recall on Tuesday, with the former calling back only the Omoda 5. No details on the number of units or production range involved were announced, with Chery Indonesia only saying that the process will take around two hours, as well as insisting that to date, there had been no instances of detachment locally.

As for South Africa, the national consumer commission (NCC) announced that Chery was recalling 2,685 units of the Omoda 5 built during the same period as the Chinese recall (sold up to July 2026, surprisingly), along with 17,508 units of the Tiggo 4 Pro (i.e. that Tiggo 5X) sold between October 17, 2023 and March 27, 2024. Acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu also chided Chery over allegations that it recalled certain vehicles without notifying the NCC.

Finally, Chery Motor Australia announced a recall today involving the Omoda 5, built for the market between January 11, 2023 and December 31, 2023. According to CarExpert, its statement noted that an investigation identified an issue with “certain rear axle assemblies produced by a particular supplier within a specified production range, where the weld may have insufficient strength and, in certain circumstances, may crack or tear.”

All vehicles involved in these recalls were fitted with torsion beam rear suspension. The more powerful GT variant with a 1.6 litre turbo engine, as well as the electric Omoda E5 and all versions sold in Europe, instead rode on a multilink setup. This was expanded worldwide with the facelift, badged as the Chery O5 in Malaysia.

The October rear axle detachment was the second such incident in Malaysia, following a similar instance in 2024 that already led to a smaller recall. The latest failure prompted even Chery chairman Yin Tongyue to publicly apologise over the issue, and the road transport department (JPJ) also pulled the car’s vehicle type approval (VTA), halting new car registrations. These include those for the current O5, despite it using a different rear setup.