In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Paul Tan / 12 November 2026 9:05 pm

For the first time, Proton is selling more Geely-based cars than homegrown ones. According to the road transport department (JPJ) registration data, Proton’s Geely-based models, the Proton X70, Proton X50, Proton X90, Proton S70 and the three e.MAS models, accounted for 90,881 of the 172,322 vehicles the national carmaker registered from January to October 2026, or 52.7%. Its homegrown models, led by the Proton Saga, made up the other 81,441.

That has never happened over a full year since the first Geely-based Proton, the X70, went on sale at the end of 2018. The Geely-based models’ previous high was 41.4% of Proton’s registrations in 2022, and they were at 41.1% as recently as last year. They have now outsold the homegrown models every month since March 2026, peaking at 61.6% in August, after doing so in only three individual months before this year.

The shift accounts for most of Proton’s growth this year. Its registrations are up 47,202 units on the same period last year, and 38,905 of those, or 82%, came from the Geely-based models, which are up 74.9%. The homegrown models are up 8,297, or 11.3%.

The new electric and plug-in hybrid models made the difference. The Proton e.MAS 5 (a Geely Xingyuan), Proton e.MAS 7 (Geely Galaxy E5) and Proton e.MAS 7 PHEV (essentially a Geely Galaxy Starship 7 EM-i) added 34,630 registrations between them, 22,589 from the e.MAS 5 alone. Without them, Proton’s Geely-based petrol models would have totalled 56,251, up 24.9% but still well short of the homegrown models. The best-selling of those is the S70, based on the Geely Emgrand, with 26,064 units, helped by the cheaper S70 NA that has replaced the Persona since September.

Taken as a group, Proton’s Geely-based models would rank third among all brands in Malaysia this year, behind Perodua (276,042) and Toyota (95,341) and well ahead of Honda (45,352). They also outsell all Chinese-brand cars in Malaysia combined, which add up to 62,551 registrations so far this year.

Proton’s first Geely-based SUVs are fading, though. The X70 peaked at 26,328 registrations in 2019 and is down to 4,791 this year, while the X50 has dropped from 39,556 in 2022 to 21,721.

On the homegrown side, the range is now almost entirely the Saga, which makes up 92.5% of it. The sedan is having its best year on record, and its 75,350 registrations so far already beat the 74,335 of 2011, the previous high in data going back to 2000. The Proton Persona is being run out, while the Proton Iriz and Proton Exora have already gone.

That could change soon. The current Saga, the MC3 launched in November 2025, is the first model on Proton’s Advanced Modular Architecture (AMA), a platform Proton says it owns the full intellectual property rights to, and is known internally as AMA01. Proton has confirmed three more AMA models, the AMA02, AMA05 and AMA06, to replace the Persona, Iriz, Exora and old Saga, and it is targeting the sub-RM80k segment with them.

Proton Saga Cross/X30 (AMA02) prototype spotted in Kuantan, posted on Threads by @khaidirrokawa and @rostamyusof

The first of these, the AMA02, is an A-segment SUV expected to be called the Saga Cross or X30, aimed squarely at the Perodua Ativa. A supplier has said production starts in the fourth quarter of 2026, and prototypes were spotted with minimal disguise at a Proton showroom in Kuantan in October. It is expected to share the Saga’s 120 PS 1.5 litre engine and four-speed automatic, and it will also debut Proton’s new i-HEV hybrid, which pairs a 111 PS 1.5 litre engine with a 163 PS, 220 Nm electric motor.

Next in line is the AMA05, which supplier EP Manufacturing confirmed in August and which looks set to be a hybrid MPV to replace the Exora, possibly next year. The AMA platform is also meant to travel the other way: Proton has said its AMA models will be sold as Geelys in some markets, starting with the Saga in the Philippines.

The line between the two camps is getting blurrier, too. Proton’s i-HEV hybrid uses an engine with the same outputs as Geely’s own i-HEV system and a motor similar to those in Geely’s EM-i hybrids. But in terms of the cars Malaysians are actually buying, 2026 is the year the Geely-based Protons took over, and the AMA02 and AMA05 will show whether Proton’s homegrown platform can win some of that back.

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.