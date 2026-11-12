iCaur Malaysia opens six new 3S/4S centres – KL North, Setia Alam, Rawang, Kluang, Kuching and Miri

In Cars, iCaur, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 12 November 2026 10:22 am

iCaur Malaysia has opened six new outlets – KL North (Moda Garage), Setia Alam (CHT Motozoom), Rawang (Autoraya Utara), Kluang (MHG Garage), Kuching (Ghee Hwa Motorpol) and Miri (MP Advanced Automotive). All are 3S (sales, service and spare parts) centres except for Rawang, which is a 4S centre (also offers body and paint services).

Features include customer lounges with gaming consoles and refreshments, customisation bays, special vehicle wrapping options and camping-inspired setups to showcase personalisation possibilities. The brand now has 28 sales points nationwide.

“Expanding our network is about more than opening new showrooms. It is about giving Malaysians the confidence that wherever they are, iCaur is building the infrastructure to support them throughout their ownership journey.

“The significant growth of our network reflects the trust Malaysians have placed in iCaur, and we are deeply appreciative of that support. As our customer base grows, so too will our presence across the country. We want to be where our customers are, ensuring that their loyalty is matched by our commitment to providing convenient sales and aftersales support,” said iCaur Malaysia senior director Francis Chin.