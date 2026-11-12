In Cars, International News, Jetour / by Harvinder Sidhu / 12 November 2026 4:22 pm

Jetour’s new TX electric SUV will open for pre-sale in China on November 16. Its Chinese name is Huanyouzhe, which roughly translates to “globetrotter”. It has a 67.2 kWh LFP battery and a range of up to 550 km on the CLTC cycle.

There are two versions, a single-motor rear-wheel drive model with 272 PS (200 kW) and a dual-motor all-wheel drive model with 374 PS (275 kW). Jetour hasn’t announced prices yet. Chinese media see its main rivals as the iCar 03 (sold here as the iCaur 03) and the Fangchengbao Tai 3 (sold as the Denza B3 in Thailand).

The TX was first shown as a concept at Auto China in Beijing in April, and details of the production version leaked through its MIIT filing in August. It made its debut at the Chengdu motor show later that month, when Jetour started taking blind orders. Yiche reports that the full launch is planned for the fourth quarter of this year.

About the size of a BYD Atto 3

The TX measures 4,475 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,700 mm tall, with a 2,735 mm wheelbase. The 4,605 mm figure Jetour quotes includes an add-on storage box on the tailgate, which it calls an “eco backpack”.

Even with the box, the TX is 100 mm shorter than the T1 (4,705 mm) and 180 mm shorter than the T2 (4,785 mm), and its wheelbase is 65 mm shorter than both. Without it, the TX is about the same length as the BYD Atto 3 (4,455 mm) and 140 mm shorter than the Proton eMas 7 (4,615 mm).

Jetour says designers from China, South Korea, the US, France and Italy worked on the TX. The front end is closed off, with a pair of round headlights at each corner and a black panel with JETOUR lettering between them. The tail lights use the same layout. Blacked-out pillars give the roof a floating look.

Jetour describes the design as round shapes blended into a square body. The drag coefficient is 0.32 Cd, helped by air curtains in the front bumper and 18-inch wheels designed to cut drag. The MIIT filing also lists 19-inch wheels. The car in Autohome’s studio photos runs on these, with 225/55 R19 tyres.

Rear-drive EV platform, up to 374 PS

Jetour calls the TX its first EV, but it has built electric cars before. The X70S EV was shown at the Shanghai motor show in 2019, and the eVT5 that Jetour showed in Malaysia last year was an electric Chery Tiggo Cross. Both were based on petrol models, while the TX is built on what Jetour calls a native rear-wheel drive EV platform.

The base model has a single 200 kW (272 PS) permanent magnet motor at the rear. The AWD version adds a 75 kW (102 PS) asynchronous motor at the front for a combined 275 kW (374 PS), and it does the 0-100 km/h sprint in under six seconds. Both versions are rated for a top speed of 180 km/h.

Suspension is by MacPherson struts at the front and a five-link setup at the rear. The AWD model gets Jetour’s XWD automatic all-wheel drive system and “7+X” drive modes, with a one-touch off-road mode, crawl control and a tank turn function.

The approach and departure angles are 21 and 26 degrees, with 200 mm of ground clearance and a 500 mm wading depth. That’s 100 mm less than the T1 2.0T. Jetour markets the TX for city driving and light off-road use.

67.2 kWh Rhino LFP battery made by Chery

All versions use a 67.2 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery from Chery’s own Rhino range. The TX’s MIIT filing shows that the cells are made by Anhui Deyi Energy Technology and the pack by Wuhu Qida Power Battery System. Both are Chery companies. Qida became Deyi’s majority shareholder in June.

The official CLTC range is 550 km, with energy consumption of 13.5 kWh/100 km. China’s purchase tax exemption list from September gives two figures, 510 km and 550 km, and the lower one is likely to be for the AWD version. Expect around 450 km on the stricter WLTP cycle for the 550 km model.

The TX can power external devices at up to 6.6 kW through vehicle-to-load (V2L), and there’s a 220V socket inside. Torque and DC fast charging figures haven’t been released yet.

In China, Chery promises to replace any car whose Rhino battery causes a thermal runaway fire with a new car of the same model. Private first owners also get a lifetime warranty on the battery, motor and electronic control unit. Chery announced the plan on July 1, when China’s new GB38031-2025 battery safety standard came into force.

Interior and infotainment

Inside, the TX has a two-spoke steering wheel with scroll wheels, a digital instrument display and a 15.6-inch 2.5K touchscreen mounted on top of the dashboard. The gear selector is on the steering column. Some physical buttons remain on the centre console. There’s also a 50 W wireless charger and 256-colour ambient lighting.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8775 chip runs both the infotainment and the driver assistance systems. The Tour OS 3.5 software uses iFlytek’s voice recognition and ByteDance’s Doubao AI model.

The front seats get heating, ventilation and an eight-point massage function, and the passenger seat reclines at the touch of a button. There are 31 storage spaces in the cabin, plus a 150 litre front boot that can be washed out.

Falcon 500 driver assistance

The TX gets Chery’s Falcon 500 driver assistance system. Jetour says it can navigate on autopilot (NOA) on highways and in the city, and park the car by itself. The safety kit includes autonomous emergency braking, lane departure prevention, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and a 540-degree camera.

Falcon 500 is the most basic of Chery’s three Falcon systems and doesn’t use lidar. When Chery introduced the range in March 2025, it described Falcon 500’s city function as memory-based navigation, which follows routes the car has driven before. Navigation in all driving situations was left to Falcon 700.

No Jetour EV in Malaysia yet

Jetour Malaysia sells the Dashing, VT9, T1, T2 and T2 i-DM plug-in hybrid. All of them are assembled by Berjaya Assembly in Tampoi, Johor. The eVT5 was shown at the Malaysia Autoshow in May 2025 and spotted on the road four months later, but it hasn’t gone on sale.

Jetour hasn’t said whether the TX will be built in right-hand drive. According to CarExpert, Jetour filed a trademark for the TX name in Australia between July and August. The brand plans to start selling cars there next year. Jetour Malaysia has also said it plans to export cars from Malaysia to Australia, New Zealand and other markets.

The closest Chery Group model to the TX on sale here is the boxy iCaur 03. The locally assembled RWD version costs RM119,740 on the road without insurance and has 184 PS and a 65.7 kWh battery, while the iWD version has 279 PS and costs RM129,880. The single-motor TX has 88 PS more than the RWD 03.

GALLERY: Jetour TX



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GALLERY: Jetour TX at the 2026 Chengdu motor show

