Lambretta and Thunder Custom open new Kota Bharu showroom, expand Malaysian East Coast presence

In Bikes, Lambretta, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 November 2026 12:10 pm

Lambretta and Thunder Custom have expanded their presence in Malaysia with a new joint showroom in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, bringing the Italian scooter brand and Japanese-inspired custom motorcycle range closer to riders on the East Coast. The showroom, which officially opened on November 7, 2026, is located at Jalan Sultan Ibrahim, Kota Bharu, and operates in partnership with local dealer TKC Motor Shop.

The Kota Bharu opening follows Thunder Custom’s Malaysian debut in January 2026. Both brands are distributed locally by Bike Continent, headed by managing director Ronnie Chen.

The new outlet also reflects the distributors’ efforts to improve access to after-sales support, with Lambretta continuing to expand its nationwide service point network. Both brands will work with TKC Motor Shop to engage local owners through community activities and riding events, building on Lambretta’s existing East Coast following.

The expansion gives both brands a local sales and after-sales support outlet, while strengthening their respective dealer networks beyond the Klang Valley and other established markets. Lambretta was founded in Milan in 1947 and is known for its distinctive Italian scooter styling, while Thunder Custom combines Japanese custom motorcycle design influences with Chinese manufacturing expertise, developed through a collaboration between Japanese custom builder Noro Yuji and Chinese builder Ka-san.

Lambretta’s current Malaysian range comprises three models. The X250GP Speedster is priced at RM24,880, followed by the X300 GT at RM26,800 and the G350 Series II at RM29,800. All prices exclude insurance and road tax.

Thunder Custom’s Malaysian line-up currently centres on the LS250-S, priced at RM23,788. The factory-built bobber is powered by a 249 cc fuel-injected V-twin engine producing 17 hp at 8,000 rpm and 19 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

Available in Softail and Hardtail configurations, the LS250-S features a springer-style front fork, wire-spoke wheels and a 7-litre fuel tank. The Softail uses a rear monoshock, while the Hardtail features a sprung seat. ABS is fitted as standard.