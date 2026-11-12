In Cars, Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 12 November 2026 6:46 pm

New car registration data from the road transport department (JPJ) for October 2026 is out, and the Perodua Axia is Malaysia’s best-selling car. The hatchback registered 8,035 units in the month, up 4.6% from September’s 7,678, to top the monthly chart for the first time since January 2025.

Since then, the top spot has gone to either the Perodua Bezza or the Proton Saga. The Bezza led every month from February to December 2025 and six more months this year (February to April, and June to August), 17 of the 20 months in all, while the Saga came out on top in January, May and September 2026. The Axia was runner-up nine times in that run and came closest in August this year, when it finished just 332 units behind the Bezza.

The Perodua Bezza is second again with 7,714 units (down 0.8%), while September’s leader, the Proton Saga, drops to third with 7,312, down 15.7%. The biggest mover in the top 10 is the Proton S70, which jumps from sixth to fourth with 5,355 units. That is almost double September’s 2,756 and 65.5% more than its previous best of 3,235, set in August, in the first full month of sales for the cheaper S70 MC2 NA, which was launched on September 22 from RM57k. The Perodua Myvi is fifth with 4,229 units.

The Bezza still leads the year-to-date (YTD) table with 81,190 units, and its lead over the Saga (75,350) has grown slightly to 5,840 units from 5,438 a month ago. The Axia is third on 67,858 and the Myvi fourth on 47,834.

The Perodua Ativa climbs to sixth with 3,645 units, up 35.7%, and remains the country’s best-selling SUV, ahead of the Proton e.MAS 5 (2,262) and Proton X50 (1,912). The Perodua Alza drops to seventh with 2,895 (down 13.8%), while the Toyota Hilux moves up to eighth with 2,683 units, up 26.3% and the pick-up’s best month this year.

The e.MAS 5 is ninth, down 9.2% on the month but still the best-selling EV by a wide margin, and the Toyota Vios is back in the top 10 with 2,069 units, up 10.3%. That pushes the X50 down to 11th. The Toyota Alphard is 12th (1,508) and the Honda City bounces back to 13th with 1,331 units, up 52.3% after a weak September. The Toyota Yaris Cross (1,257, up 11.8%) and Corolla Cross (1,218, up 9.9%) complete the top 15.

The Perodua Traz is 16th with 1,126 units (down 12.1%), followed by the Jetour T2 in 17th (1,025, down 17.9%), the Honda HR-V in 18th (1,023, down 22.2%) and the Perodua Aruz in 19th (950, up 15%). The Honda Civic completes the top 20 with 917 units.

Rounding out the top 30 are the Proton e.MAS 7 PHEV in 21st (710 units), the Toyota Veloz in 22nd (646, nearly double September’s 337), the Jaecoo J5 in 23rd (628), the all-electric Proton e.MAS 7 in 24th (554), the Mazda 3 in 25th (533), the Toyota Yaris in 26th (490), the Mazda CX-5 in 27th (488), the Proton X90 in 28th (456), the Toyota Harrier in 29th (449) and the Jetour T1 in 30th (397). CX-5 registrations nearly doubled from 246 in September after the new third-generation model was launched on October 8.

Overall, total new-vehicle registrations in October came to 75,004 units, up 1% from September’s 74,259 but 7.9% lower than October 2025 (81,404). That takes the year-to-date total to 715,879 units, the biggest first ten months on record and 15,879 units ahead of the previous best, set in 2024 (700,000).

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.