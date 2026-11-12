In Cars, Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 12 November 2026 6:56 pm

Malaysia’s EV market slowed again in October 2026, but Proton‘s share of it has never been bigger. According to the latest road transport department (JPJ) data, 4,592 battery-electric vehicles were registered, down 23.8% from September’s 6,029, and the national carmaker took 2,816 of them, or 61.3%. That beats its previous high of 60.9%, set in August.

Proton’s EV registrations were down 6.6% on the month, with 2,262 units of the e.MAS 5 and 554 of the e.MAS 7. Its year-to-date (YTD) EV total now stands at 27,673 units, almost twice the 14,407 that BYD registered in the whole of 2025.

BYD holds second with 333 units, but that is down 45.9% from September, its lowest monthly total since September 2023 and only three units more than Zeekr in third (330, down 25.8%). iCaur is fourth with 265 (down 15.1%) and Leapmotor fifth with 169, up 1.2%.

Tesla drops from second to sixth with 106 units, down 84.9% and its lowest monthly total since January 2025, as the Model 3 fell to 64 registrations and the Model Y to 42. Xpeng is seventh with 91 (down 31.6%) and TQ Wuling eighth with 74, while MG is ninth and Denza 10th with 53 units each.

Perodua is 11th with 51 units of the QV-E (down 40.7%), followed by Omoda | Jaecoo in 12th (44, all Jaecoo J5 EVs, up 25.7%), BMW in 13th (42), MINI in 14th (33, up 50%) and Great Wall Motor in 15th (30). Dongfeng is 16th with 28, ahead of Volvo in 17th (25, down 63.8%), Porsche in 18th (13), smart in 19th (11) and Chery in 20th (9).

Only 28 brands registered at least one EV in October, so this month’s table is the complete list. Below Chery are Neta and Lotus with four units each, Honda and Toyota with two, and GAC Aion, Weststar Maxus, Rolls-Royce (a Spectre) and Skyworth with one apiece. That Skyworth K is only the brand’s second registration in Malaysia, after one in July. Luxeed and Lepas, which both made their EV debuts in September, registered none in October.

Hybrids outsold EVs in October with 5,023 registrations, the second time this year after May, and together EVs and hybrids made up 12.8% of the market. Year to date, 58,129 EVs have been registered, already 29.7% more than in the whole of 2025.

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.