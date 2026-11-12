In Cars, Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 12 November 2026 6:55 pm

Malaysia’s EV market slowed again in October 2026. According to the latest road transport department (JPJ) data, 4,592 battery-electric vehicles were registered in the month, down 23.8% from September’s 6,029 and the lowest monthly total since February (3,635), though still 5.7% more than in October 2025 (4,345). EVs made up 6.1% of all new registrations.

The Proton e.MAS 5 remains the clear leader with 2,262 units. That is down 9.2% on the month, but its share of the EV market grew to 49.3%, so nearly one in every two EVs registered in October was an e.MAS 5. The Proton e.MAS 7 is second again with 554 units, up 5.3% (5,084 YTD).

The Zeekr 7X moves up to third with 269 units despite a 22.5% drop, ahead of the iCaur 03 in fourth (257, up 8.4%) and the BYD Atto 3 in fifth (161, down 22.6%).

The biggest fall was Tesla’s. The Tesla Model Y, third in September with 378 units, slumps to 15th with just 42, down 88.9%, while the Tesla Model 3 drops from fifth to 10th with 64 (down 80.3%). Together, Tesla registered 106 cars in October, its lowest monthly total since January 2025. The updated Model 3, with a 16-inch screen and V2L, was introduced here in mid-October.

The Leapmotor C10 is sixth with 90 units, just ahead of the BYD Sealion in seventh (89, down 42.2%). The Leapmotor B10 jumps from 21st to eighth with 79 units, up 83.7%, and the TQ Wuling Bingo is ninth with 74, unchanged from September.

The Xpeng G6 is 11th with 61 units, followed by the Perodua QV-E in 12th (51, down 40.7%) and the MG S5 in 13th (50). The Jaecoo J5 EV climbs from 26th to 14th with 44 units, ahead of the Model Y in 15th. Completing the top 20 are the Zeekr 009 in 16th (39), the Denza D9 in 17th (38), the BYD Seal 6 in 18th (36, down 52.6%), the Great Wall Ora in 19th (30) and the Xpeng X9 in 20th (30).

Rounding out the top 30 are the BYD M6 (24 units), Zeekr X (22), Dongfeng Vigo (19), BYD Atto 2 (15), BMW i5 (15), Denza Z9GT (15), MINI John Cooper Works (12), BMW iX (12), smart Brabus (11) and MINI Aceman (10). In all, 59 different EV models were registered in October.

Year to date, 58,129 EVs have been registered in Malaysia, 29.7% more than in the whole of 2025 (44,813). Hybrids, meanwhile, outsold EVs in October with 5,023 registrations, the second time this has happened this year after May. Together, EVs and hybrids made up 12.8% of the market.

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.