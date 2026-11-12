In Cars, Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 12 November 2026 6:58 pm

Hybrids outsold EVs in Malaysia in October 2026. According to the latest road transport department (JPJ) data, 5,023 hybrid vehicles were registered in the month, against 4,592 battery-electric vehicles (EVs). It is only the second time this year that hybrids have come out ahead, after May (5,103 against 5,038).

Hybrid registrations were down 7.8% from September’s 5,448, but EVs fell further, by 23.8%. Compared with October 2025 (2,804), hybrids are up 79.1%, and they made up 6.7% of all new registrations in the month, up from 3.4% a year earlier.

That takes the year-to-date (YTD) total to 45,204 hybrids, 82.7% more than in the first ten months of 2025 (24,748) and already 44.9% above last year’s full-year record of 31,190.

As before, JPJ’s data puts full hybrids, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and 48-volt mild hybrids under one fuel type, so we have labelled each model by type in the tables below. By our count, full hybrids made up 63.5% of October’s hybrid registrations (3,188 units) and models sold only as plug-in hybrids 25.9% (1,302). This year so far, the split is 59.9% full hybrids (27,056) and 28.9% plug-ins (13,060).

The Toyota Yaris Cross is back at the top with 720 units, up 14% and its second-best month after August (724). The hybrid made up 57% of all Yaris Cross registrations in October (1,257). The Proton e.MAS 7 PHEV is a close second with 710 units, up 4%, and with 6,957 units so far it is still the best-selling hybrid of 2026 by a distance, ahead of the all-electric e.MAS 7 (5,084).

Toyota also takes third and fourth, with the Toyota Corolla Cross on 644 units (up 9%) and the Toyota Vios on 596 (up 14%). As a brand, Toyota registered 2,089 hybrids in October, 41.6% of the total and up from 34% in September.

The GWM Haval H6 is fifth with 272 units (down 18%), followed by the GWM Wey G9 in sixth (190, up 17%), the Honda CR-V in seventh (177), the Jaecoo J7 in eighth (177, down 27%), the Honda HR-V in ninth (152, down 55%) and the Nissan Serena in 10th (151).

The Honda City hybrid more than doubles to 125 units in 11th, while the Jetour T2 drops to 12th with 110 after its launch-month 342 in September. The Chery Tiggo Cross is 13th (80) and the BMW X3 14th (77, up 54%), ahead of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class (56), Mercedes-Benz GLC (53), Chery Tiggo 7 (51), BMW 5 Series (49), Toyota Camry (48) and Mercedes-Benz E-Class (47), which complete the top 20.

Rounding out the top 30 are the Volkswagen Tayron (45 units), Omoda C9 (37), Audi Q7 (37), Toyota Crown (36), Nissan Kicks (28), Lexus RX (27), Hyundai Santa Fe (25), Honda Civic (23), Lexus LBX (22) and Volvo XC60 (19). In all, 70 different models were registered as hybrids in October.

Year to date, the e.MAS 7 PHEV (6,957) leads the Corolla Cross (5,367), Vios (4,731), Yaris Cross (3,910) and Haval H6 (2,787). Toyota is by far the biggest hybrid brand with 14,938 registrations, 33% of the total, while Chinese brands such as Chery, GWM, Jetour and Omoda | Jaecoo account for 22.8%.

Add October’s 4,592 EVs and electrified vehicles made up 12.8% of the 75,004 new vehicles registered in the month. So far this year, 58,129 EVs have been registered against 45,204 hybrids.

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.