In Cars, Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 12 November 2026 7:10 pm

Malaysia’s new vehicle market is still on course for a fifth straight record year. According to the road transport department (JPJ), 715,879 new vehicles were registered from January to October 2026, the highest total for the first ten months of any year on record. That is 3.0% more than the same period last year (695,356) and 15,879 units ahead of the previous best, set in 2024 (700,000).

The full-year record belongs to 2025, when 870,188 vehicles were registered. To beat it, 2026 needs another 154,310 registrations in November and December, or about 77,200 a month.

That is more than this year’s monthly average so far of 71,588, but the year usually ends strongly. November and December brought 174,832 registrations last year, including 96,967 in December alone, still the biggest single month on record. A repeat of the last two months of 2023 (157,397) or 2024 (156,237) would also be enough, though only by about 3,100 and 1,900 units respectively, while a repeat of 2022’s (144,363) would leave 2026 almost 10,000 units short.

October itself was slower. Registrations came to 75,004, up 1% from September but 7.9% down on October 2025 (81,404), the best October on record. Even so, April, June, July and September 2026 were all the best on record for their months, and 2026 has outsold 2025 in five of the ten months so far.

Proton has again driven much of the growth, with its registrations up 37.7% to 172,322, already more than in any full year since 2002. Electrified models are also playing a bigger part, with the 58,129 EVs and 45,204 hybrids registered so far this year both well above the totals for the whole of 2025 (44,813 and 31,190). Perodua, still the biggest brand by far, is down 4.6% on last year.

Year-end deals could help close the gap. Perodua, for one, is offering discounts on several models in November and December, including up to RM7,500 off the Ativa.

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.