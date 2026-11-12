In Cars, Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 12 November 2026 6:51 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) has released its vehicle registration data for October 2026, and Perodua remains Malaysia’s best-selling make with 28,645 units, up 2.9% from September and 38.2% of the market. Its year-to-date (YTD) total now stands at 276,042 units.

Proton is second with 19,004 units, up 4.7% (172,322 YTD), for a 25.3% share, which narrows the ratio to Perodua slightly to 1.51 to one from 1.53 to one in September. Toyota holds third with 11,793 units, up 11.2% and its second-best month this year after July (11,822), and Honda is fourth with 4,003 (45,352 YTD).

The standout this month is Kia, which breaks into the top 20 with 208 units, nearly three times September’s 71. It is Kia’s first top-20 finish since April 2024 and the most it has registered in a month since May 2023 (also 208). The Sportage accounted for 168 of those, up from 35 in September, probably helped by a RM40k rebate that brought its starting price down to RM88,800.

Tesla tumbles from 10th to 25th as its registrations fall 84.9% to 106 units, the lowest since January 2025. Both the Model 3 (64) and Model Y (42) dropped sharply, and the updated Model 3 was introduced here in mid-October. BYD also had a quiet month, with 333 units, down 45.9% and its lowest monthly total since September 2023.

Jetour stays fifth with 1,700 units (down 7.1%), while Mazda climbs from eighth to sixth with 1,304, up 32.1%. Most of that came from the CX-5, whose registrations nearly doubled to 488 after the new third-generation model was launched on October 8. Omoda | Jaecoo drops to seventh with 1,047 units (down 25.6%), a total that includes the first 31 registrations of the Omoda C7, which is yet to be launched. Mitsubishi is eighth with 1,034 (down 10%).

Lexus is ninth with 576 units, and BMW returns to the top 10 in 10th with 541, up 18.9% and up from 16th in September. Great Wall Motor is 11th (519), Mercedes-Benz 12th (488, down 19.1%), Chery 13th (469, down 38.4%) and Isuzu 14th (421, down 19.2%).

BYD slips from 12th to 15th, only three units ahead of Zeekr in 16th (330, down 25.8%). Ford is 17th with 281 units (up 10.6%), iCaur 18th with 265 and Nissan 19th with 245, with Kia completing the top 20.

Rounding out the top 30 are MINI in 21st (186 units), Porsche in 22nd (176), Leapmotor in 23rd (169), Volkswagen in 24th (110), Tesla in 25th (106), Hyundai in 26th (100), MG in 27th (96), Suzuki in 28th (91), Xpeng in 29th (91) and Subaru in 30th (88).

Overall, 75,004 new vehicles were registered in October, up 1% from September but 7.9% down on October 2025. The year-to-date total of 715,879 units is the highest for the first ten months of any year on record, 15,879 units ahead of 2024.

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.