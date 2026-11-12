Peugeot Speedfight 4+ GP Edition launched in Malaysia – RM10,388, limited to 50 units

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 November 2026 1:38 pm

The Peugeot Speedfight 4+ GP Edition has been launched in Malaysia, priced at RM10,388. Limited to just 50 units in the Malaysian market, the special edition scooter gets MotoGP-inspired graphics and exclusive styling details.

Distributed locally by Aveta International, the GP Edition was unveiled during the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP weekend at Sepang International Circuit, alongside Motul, which has been appointed Peugeot Motocycles’ official lubricant partner in Malaysia. The GP Edition costs RM398 more than the standard Speedfight 4+, previously launched at RM9,990.

Distinguishing features include matte grey bodywork with gold racing graphics, a gold-finished passenger grab rail, special ‘150’ graphics, red seat stitching and perforated metal footboard inserts. Motul branding completes the special-edition treatment.

Power comes from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 150 cc engine producing 12.5 hp at 7,500 rpm and 13.2 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a CVT gearbox. Peugeot claims a top speed of 100 km/h and fuel consumption of 2.7 litres per 100 km. Fuel tank capacity is 7.4 litres.

Suspension comprises an inverted telescopic front fork and rear monoshock, while braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The scooter rides on 13-inch alloy wheels with 130/60 tyres while riding information is shown on a digital LCD instrument display. Weight is listed at 125 kg, with seat height at 780 mm.

Buyers also receive a complimentary Motul lubricant package comprising Scooter Power LE MB 5W-40 engine oil and Scooter Gear Plus 80W-90 transmission oil. The Peugeot Speedfight 4+ GP Edition is available through authorised Peugeot Motocycles dealers nationwide.