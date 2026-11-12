Service any car with Hap Seng Body & Paint Centre Shah Alam from just RM278; package with 12 free car washes!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 12 November 2026 11:20 am

Looking to get your car serviced? Why not give Hap Seng Body & Paint Centre Shah Alam a try? From now until December 31, 2026, you can service your car here (any make, any model) from as low as RM278* and enjoy a free car wash per service, saving you up to 40%. Moreover, purchase the Buy 3 Free 1 Value Care service package and you’ll get 12 free car washes!

With an impressive 152 bays across its three-storey facility, Hap Seng Body & Paint Centre offers more than just body repairs. It is a complete one-stop automotive centre, providing vehicle servicing, general repairs, wheel alignment, air-conditioning services, and professional body & paint solutions all under one roof.

After all, while Hap Seng is best known for its strong association with Mercedes-Benz, its Body & Paint Centre is also an authorised repairer for prestigious brands such as Aston Martin, Bentley, Maxus and Tesla in Malaysia. The facility is approved by JPJ and PIAM (General Insurance Association of Malaysia), reinforcing its credentials as a trusted professional body repair centre.

Looking to do insurance claims and renewal? No problem. Windscreen replacements for Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, Maxus, smart, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Bentley, Aston Martin and Porsche can be done here as well.

The Hap Seng Body & Paint Centre Shah Alam is located at Block 13, Hap Seng Industrial Park, No 12 Persiaran Perusahaan, Seksyen 23, 40300 Shah Alam. Drive any car with confidence today, backed by Hap Seng’s decades of experience and expertise in professional servicing and maintenance. Get in touch via WhatsApp for more information.

*Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last.