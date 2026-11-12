In Cars, Local News, ROX, Skyworth / by Harvinder Sidhu / 12 November 2026 7:12 pm

Two Chinese SUVs that have yet to be launched in Malaysia have turned up in the road transport department’s (JPJ) registration data: the all-electric Skyworth K and the ROX Adamas, a large range-extended SUV. JPJ recorded two Skyworth Ks, in July and October 2026, and one ROX Adamas in October.

The first Skyworth K, a grey car, was registered in Kuala Lumpur on July 14, and a second, in blue, followed on October 30, also in KL. They are the first cars from the brand to appear in JPJ’s data, more than two years after Skyworth was supposed to arrive here.

Skyworth was first meant to come in through NexV Auto Alliance, which planned a launch in the third quarter of 2024 and local assembly in Chembong, before Berjaya Corporation took over as Skyworth’s partner in June 2024. No Skyworth has been launched in Malaysia since.

Skyworth K (EV6)

The K is the export name of the Skyworth EV6, the same car pictured in our 2024 report. It is an electric SUV measuring 4,720 mm long, 1,908 mm wide and 1,696 mm tall, with a 2,800 mm wheelbase.

In Singapore, where it went on sale in late 2024, it has an 86 kWh battery, 204 PS and 320 Nm, and a WLTP range of 489 km. The K is also sold in Indonesia, and in right-hand drive form in Hong Kong.

ROX Adamas

The ROX Adamas is a more unexpected arrival. The only one so far, a black example, was registered in Selangor on October 15. ROX Motor is a Chinese start-up founded in 2021, and the Adamas is the facelifted version of its first model, the ROX 01, which debuted in China as the Polestones 01 in 2023. The Adamas was launched in the Middle East first, in October 2025, and then in China that December.

The Adamas is a boxy six- or seven-seater, 5,298 mm long including its rear-mounted spare wheel, 1,985 mm wide and 1,856 mm tall, with a 3,010 mm wheelbase. Its wheels are driven only by electric motors, a 204 PS unit at the front and a 272 PS unit at the rear for a combined 476 PS and 740 Nm, while a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine works purely as a generator.

ROX quotes 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds, an electric-only range of 235 km from the 56 kWh CATL battery and a total range of 1,226 km, both on the WLTC cycle. JPJ has filed it under its “other” fuel type.

ROX has not announced plans for Malaysia, but it is expanding beyond China and the Middle East, with an Australian launch planned for late 2026 or early 2027.

A registration is not the same as a sale, and early registrations like these are often company, evaluation or marketing cars, or private imports. Three cars are also a tiny number next to the 75,004 new vehicles registered in Malaysia in October alone. But they are worth watching, and we will keep an eye on the data each month.

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.