Xpeng L03, L05 spotted together in Malaysia – CKD?

In Cars, Local News, Spyshots, Xpeng / by Jonathan James Tan / 12 November 2026 4:26 pm

We recently chanced upon the Xpeng L03 and L05 on Malaysian roads, camo-ed and undergoing testing. Both have been spotted before, but separately – the L03 last week and the L05 last month. Now, long-term testing with camouflaged vehicles like this is not commonly done for fully-imported (CBU) models, which suggests that they could be locally-assembled (CKD).

A December 2025 bourse announcement revealing Melaka-based EP Manufacturing to be Xpeng’s CKD partner said that apart from assembling the G6, X9 and X9 REEV, there would be “a first right of offer for the assembly of three (3) subsequent Xpeng models (including D02 and D03)”.

Time has since revealed these model codes to respectively denote the L05 and L03. Xpeng finance VP James Wu then said in May that the brand would introduce one compact, one mid-sized and one large SUV in right-hand drive markets this year – our educated guess is that the large one’s the G9L.

Xpeng L03

There have been murmurs that Xpeng is planning a move to a principal-led distributorship in Malaysia, which would release Bermaz from the role. The Chinese carmaker has been pretty vocal of late regarding its long-term Malaysian plans, and they include CKD, dedicated local R&D, ADAS calibration and even the potential establishment of a semiconductor and chip centre. That certainly sounds like taking charge, doesn’t it?

Anyway, let’s talk about the cars. The L03, called the Mona L03 in China, is a fastback SUV that’s 108 mm shorter and 50 mm lower than the G6, with a 40 mm shorter wheelbase. Length, width, height and wheelbase are respectively 4,650, 1,920, 1,600 and 2,850 mm.

Thailand gets three variants – 899k baht (RM109k) Standard Range Plus, 989k baht (RM120k) Long Range Plus and 1.189 million baht (RM144k) Long Range Ultra. All are one-motor RWD, but the cheapest variant has 222 PS/280 Nm and a 58.2 kWh LFP battery while the top two have 249 PS/280 Nm and a 71.1 kWh LFP battery.

Xpeng L03 Performance AWD at GIIAS 2026

The NEDC ranges are 530, 600 and 560 km respectively, which should translate to 450, 510 and 470 km WLTP. The Standard Range can accept 193 kW DC while the top two variants can swallow 236 kW DC, enabling a 20-minute 10-80% charge.

Features include T-shaped headlamps, flush pull-up door handles, full-width tail lamps, a 0.288 drag coefficient, an 8.88-inch instrument panel, a 15.6-inch touch-screen and a 26.8-inch head-up display. There’s a huge 102-litre frunk and a 539-litre boot that expands to 1,640 litres with the 40:20:40-split rear seats folded.

The range-topping Long Range Ultra features three Turing AI chips with a combined computing power of up to 2,250 TOPS. It also gets auto-parking and 20 speakers. All variants have XPilot ADAS and seven airbags.

Xpeng L05

Elsewhere, the L03 is also offered with dual-motor all-wheel drive and 387 PS, and as a PowerX REEV. This pairs a 37.2 kWh battery with a 1.5 litre petrol engine for 215 km of EV range and up to 1,017 km combined.

What about the L05? This is larger than the G6, measuring 4,870 mm long, 1,930 mm wide and 1,363 mm tall, with a 2,940 mm wheelbase. Sporting the same design language as the L03 with its T-shaped headlamps, upswept window line and full-width tail lamps, plus distinctive undercut flanks, it’s available in EV and PowerX REEV variants.

The EV is one-motor RWD, packing 249 PS and 280 Nm of torque, and a 6.8-second 0-100 km/h time. There’s a 58.2 kWh LFP battery (535 km CLTC; WLTP closer to 440 km) and a 71.1 kWh LFP battery (635 km CLTC; WLTP closer to 520 km). Meanwhile, the REEV uses a 37.2 kWh battery (310 km CLTC EV range; WLTP circa 254 km), but a 1.5 litre non-turbo petrol engine and a 42-litre fuel tank bring the combined range to 1,310 km CLTC.

Like the L03, the L05 misses out on the 800-volt electrical architecture used by Xpeng’s mainline models. It instead offers 3C charging, so expect DC fast charging capacity to be the same as the L03 (193 kW for the 58.2 kWh model, 236 kW with the 71.1 kWh battery) for a 10-80% top up in 19.1 minutes for the EV and 14.7 minutes for the REEV.

Inside, the L05 features a minimalist design favoured by so many Chinese brands nowadays, here brightened up (literally) by slick wraparound ambient lighting with 256 colours. Other touches include a ‘floating’ dual-layer dashboard with concealed air-con vents and a bridge-style centre console with storage underneath.

Unlike other Xpeng models, there’s no instrument display, just a Tesla-style 17.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that serves both functions. You do at least get a large 26.8-inch head-up display, as well as an optional 17.3-inch roof monitor for the rear passengers.

Also part of the staggering standard kit list are power-adjustable front seats with heating, ventilation and 14-point massage, plus rear seats with up to 11 degrees of powered recline. Mind you, there are still a few options such as one-touch “zero gravity” front seat recline, Nappa leather, a panoramic sunroof and a 20-speaker sound system.

With five seats, this big SUV offers a massive 702 litres of boot space that is expandable to 1,913 litres with the rear pews folded. There’s also a 10-litre storage drawer under the rear seats, and EV versions also come with a 102-litre frunk.

As per other new Xpeng models, the L05 comes with the brand’s Turing AI chip, enabling its second-generation Visual-Language-Action (VLA 2.0) AI model for highly-automated city and highway driving functionality. Notably, this feature is expected to be pushed out to Malaysians within the next two years as part of a global roll-out.

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Xpeng L03 Performance AWD at GIIAS 2026

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Xpeng L05 official images