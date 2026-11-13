2027 Italjet Roadster 400 – 42 hp, articulated steering

In Bikes, International Bike News, Italjet / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 November 2026 2:52 pm

Recently revealed in Europe is the 2027 Italjet Roadster 400 scooter, featuring a 394 cc engine producing 42 hp, distinctive articulated steering and a European starting price of 7,995 Euro (RM36,100). First previewed as a concept at EICMA 2025, the Roadster 400 combines retro scooter proportions with an exposed tubular steel trellis frame and unconventional front suspension.

The production Roadster 400 will be offered in four colours – Nero Stellato, Avorio, Verde Menta and Rosso Bologna. Power comes from a liquid-cooled, four-valve single-cylinder engine producing 41.5 hp at 7,500 rpm and 41.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Coming with Italjet’s patented Dynamic Linkage Articulated Steering (DLAS), the system separates the steering and suspension functions through an articulated linkage instead of conventional telescopic forks. The arrangement is intended to improve steering precision while maintaining suspension comfort.

Suspension travel is 90 mm at the front and 120 mm at the rear. Braking is handled by twin 280 mm front discs and a 260 mm rear disc, with ABS and traction control. The Roadster 400 rides on 13-inch spoked alloy wheels and gets full LED lighting, daytime running lights and a TFT instrument display.

Other specifications include a 12-litre fuel tank, 790 mm seat height and 1,540 mm wheelbase, with weight listed at 151 kg. Ohlins suspension and an Akrapovič exhaust will be available as optional upgrades which were featured as standard equipment on the limited Founders Edition, restricted to 777 units worldwide and reportedly sold out within 46 minutes of orders opening.

Production of the standard Roadster 400 is scheduled to begin in spring 2027, with the 7,995 Euro starting price sitting below the Founders Edition’s 9,990 Euro asking price. In Malaysia, Italjet is represented by MZM Bike, with its current line-up comprising the Dragster 200 and Dragster 300. The Dragster 200 was listed at RM25,800 following a promotional rebate, while the Dragster 300 is offered in Malossi and Gresini Racing Team editions, priced at RM39,800.