2027 ZXMOTO 820RR arrives in Malaysian showrooms next Monday – 134 hp triple, RM39,888

In Bikes, Local Bike News, ZXMoto / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 November 2026 7:47 pm

Malaysian buyers can get the 2027 ZXMOTO 820RR from next Monday, November 16, priced at RM39,888, excluding road tax and insurance. Introduced locally in September, the inline-three cylinder supersport is available in three colours – Eclipse Black, Ghost White and Rebel Red.

The liquid-cooled, 12-valve DOHC engine produces 134.6 PS at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm at 9,500 rpm. Power is delivered through a slipper clutch and bidirectional quickshifter, with an 18-litre fuel tank.

Suspension consists of fully adjustable front forks and a rear monoshock, while braking is handled by twin 320 mm front discs and a 220 mm rear disc. Dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control are standard.

Riders get five riding modes – Rain, Road, Sport, Custom-1 and Custom-2 – with the two custom settings allowing individual adjustments. The motorcycle also features aerodynamic winglets and rides on 17-inch wheels, shod with 120/70 front and 190/55 rear tyres.

Kerb weight is 193 kg, with an 825 mm seat height and adjustable wheelbase of 1,419.5 mm to 1,423 mm. Equipment includes a full-colour TFT display with EYLink smartphone connectivity for navigation and screen mirroring, Bluetooth and USB charging.

Cruise control, keyless ignition with NFC support, tyre pressure monitoring and a side-stand safety switch are also fitted while LED lighting is used throughout. The 820RR comes with a two-year warranty, covering the first 20,000 km. If that distance is exceeded within the two-year period, engine components remain covered for the remainder of the warranty, with unlimited mileage.