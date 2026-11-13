2027 ZXMOTO 820RR arrives in Malaysian showrooms next Monday – 134 hp triple, RM39,888

Malaysian buyers can get the 2027 ZXMOTO 820RR from next Monday, November 16, priced at RM39,888, excluding road tax and insurance. Introduced locally in September, the inline-three cylinder supersport is available in three colours – Eclipse Black, Ghost White and Rebel Red.

The liquid-cooled, 12-valve DOHC engine produces 134.6 PS at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm at 9,500 rpm. Power is delivered through a slipper clutch and bidirectional quickshifter, with an 18-litre fuel tank.

Suspension consists of fully adjustable front forks and a rear monoshock, while braking is handled by twin 320 mm front discs and a 220 mm rear disc. Dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control are standard.

Riders get five riding modes – Rain, Road, Sport, Custom-1 and Custom-2 – with the two custom settings allowing individual adjustments. The motorcycle also features aerodynamic winglets and rides on 17-inch wheels, shod with 120/70 front and 190/55 rear tyres.

Kerb weight is 193 kg, with an 825 mm seat height and adjustable wheelbase of 1,419.5 mm to 1,423 mm. Equipment includes a full-colour TFT display with EYLink smartphone connectivity for navigation and screen mirroring, Bluetooth and USB charging.

Cruise control, keyless ignition with NFC support, tyre pressure monitoring and a side-stand safety switch are also fitted while LED lighting is used throughout. The 820RR comes with a two-year warranty, covering the first 20,000 km. If that distance is exceeded within the two-year period, engine components remain covered for the remainder of the warranty, with unlimited mileage.

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