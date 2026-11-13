Closer look and Malaysian comparison for the Yamaha Tenere 4 Concept

In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 November 2026 12:53 pm

At EICMA 2026, Yamaha previewed the Tenere 4 Concept, a lightweight, single-cylinder machine developed for riders seeking greater off-road capability in a more accessible package. Shown at Yamaha Motor Europe’s ‘Redefine the Standard’ event in Milan, the Tenere 4 Concept is an ongoing development project that could eventually become an entry-level model below the Tenere 700 (RM58,998 in Malaysia).

Yamaha says the new model is being developed in response to customer demand for a lightweight and agile adventure motorcycle, targeting European A2 licence holders while retaining the off-road capability associated with the Ténéré name. Power comes from an entirely new single-cylinder engine, with displacement, power or torque figures as yet unknown.

The manufacturer says the engine has been developed to deliver strong low- and mid-range torque, alongside usable performance at higher engine speeds. The engine is housed in a newly developed frame designed to balance structural strength with low weight, with Yamaha targeting predictable handling on both paved roads and more challenging trails.

Chassis equipment includes KYB suspension at both ends and 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, fitted with Michelin Anakee Wild tyres. A compact titanium Akrapovič exhaust completes the package, although specifications for the suspension travel, braking system and overall weight have yet to be announced.

Styling takes its cues from the larger Tenere 700, with a narrow profile, flat seat and low-profile fuel tank reflecting the rally-inspired design of the Ténéré family. Yamaha says the ergonomics are intended to give riders greater freedom of movement when negotiating uneven terrain.

The Tenere name dates back to 1982, when Yamaha introduced the XT600 Tenere, building on the XT500’s victory in the inaugural Paris-Dakar Rally in 1979. For the Malaysian market, a production version would enter an increasingly competitive segment occupied by motorcycles such as the KTM 390 Adventure R, CFMoto 450MT and Kawasaki KLE500.

The KTM 390 Adventure R is currently priced at RM33,300 in Malaysia, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. It uses a 398.7 cc single-cylinder engine and comes with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, alongside 230 mm of adjustable suspension travel.

CFMoto’s 450MT, meanwhile, is priced from RM28,888, using a 449.5 cc parallel-twin engine producing 44 hp and 44 Nm. It also features 21/18-inch spoked wheels, 200 mm suspension travel at both ends and switchable rear ABS.

Another contender is the Kawasaki KLE500, priced at RM32,900. Its 451 cc parallel-twin engine produces 45 PS and 42.6 Nm, with a 21-inch front wheel, 17-inch rear wheel and suspension travel of 210 mm at the front and 196 mm at the rear.

Royal Enfield’s Himalayan 450 is another alternative, with its 452 cc single-cylinder engine and prices starting from RM30,600. It uses a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination. Unlike these current Malaysian-market offerings, the Tenere 4 Concept remains a development project, with Yamaha yet to confirm production timing, pricing or market availability.