KTM Komuter MyKomuter50 pass can be activated from November 16; nearly 88% saving fr RM50 monthly pass

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / 13 November 2026 10:38 am

KTM Komuter users may activate their MyKomuter50 passes on November 16 for unlimited travel on selected KTM Komuter services for RM50 for savings of up to 88%, Bernama has reported.

The MyKomuter50 pass, aimed at easing the cost of living, is particularly beneficial to those commuting to work and educational institutions, Keretapi Tanah Melayu has said, according to the report.

Users travelling on the Tanjng Malim-KL Sentral route, who would normally spend RM416 on fares over 30 days, would instead only need to pay RM50 with the pass, thus saving RM366, or nearly 88%, the rail operator said.

“For the Alor Setar-Butterworth route, users can save up to RM234, or about 82%, compared with the estimated regular fare of RM284 over the same period and frequency of travel,” KTM said.

Application for the MyKomuter50 pass is open to Malaysian citizens aged seven and above, who are not holders of the MyRailLife pass, and applicants must their MyKad or MyKid identification for eligibility verification, it said.

Verification can be carried out through the KTM Mobile or KITS Style applications by uploading a copy of the identification document, a process that may take up to three working days. Alternatively, users may obtain immediate verification at ticket kiosks or counters at KTM Komuter stations.

These passes can be purchased and activated at 34 selected stations, comprised of 10 KTM Komuter Northern Sector stations, 20 Klang Valley KTM Komuter stations and four Southern Shuttle stations. A further 11 registration counters would also be provided.

Available at RM50 for each of the three categories, these are the MyKomuter50 Northern Sector, the MyKomuter50 Klang Valley and the MyKomuter50 Southern Shuttle. Users are encouraged to complete the eligibility verification, activation and purchase processes on the same day, according to the report.

MyKomuter50 was announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his Budget 2027 speech last month, as the KTM Komuter equivalent to the My50 pass offered by Rapid KL.