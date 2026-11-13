Malaysia spent RM70m on F1 Bahrain GP in Sepang – event generated 7,300 jobs, RM950m in economic impact

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Anthony Lim / 13 November 2026 11:18 am

Malaysia spent RM70 million to host the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang, the Dewan Rakyat was told. This was part of the estimated RM350 million cost for the event, with Malaysia’s share being for maintenance and operations costs at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC), with Bahrain bearing the remaining expenses, said the youth and sports ministry.

Offsetting that spend was the income generated into the economy, with the ministry reiterating that nearly RM950 million in total monetary value was injected into the Malaysian economy as a result of the event, which attracted approximately 261,000 spectators over the race weekend, including an estimated 103,000 on race day itself.

In a written parliamentary reply, the ministry said the economic benefits were spread across many sectors, including hotels, tourism, flights, transport, goods and services, food and beverage and circuit operations, based on information obtained by Formula One Management, The Star reports.

It added that around 7,300 job opportunities were created throughout the event, comprising 6,167 within the business and services sector, 757 in race operations and infrastructure, and 376 involving F1 teams, sponsors and operators.

The ministry said this in response to questions posed by Nazri Abu Hassan (PN-Merbok), who asked about the actual costs borne by the federal government, Selangor government and related agencies for the preparations and hosting of the race in Malaysia. He also asked about the estimated income received by the government.

As for the potential return of Sepang to the F1 calendar, the ministry said assessments towards the direct costs received must be viewed comprehensively based on the economic impact study and cost-benefit analysis being carried out by SIC together with the appointed consultation firm.

“These findings will also be among the basis considered by the government when it comes to evaluating the fiscal sustainability, economic returns and suitability of Malaysia hosting Formula 1 races in the future,” it said. A decision on an F1 return to Malaysia will be made after a viability assessment report is presented to cabinet later this month.