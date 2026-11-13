MBPJ identifies 11 critical locations, high risk of flooding

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 13 November 2026 5:26 pm

PJ folks, take note. MBPJ has identified 11 ‘critical locations’ that are at risk of flooding, especially during the current monsoon season with frequent heavy rain. The 11 locations are:

Jalan BU 11/1

Jalan Gasing

Jalan PJU 1A/1 (Pilmore)

Jalan PJU 1A/20

Jalan Bulatan Sultan

Jalan PJS 2/2

Jalan Sri Manja (Taman Buana)

Jalan PJS 1/25, PJS 1/21

Jalan Persiaran Surian (PJU 3/31)

Jalan PJU 1A/46 (Dana 1)

Jalan PJU 1A/46 PPR Lembah Subang

The local council says that residents and users of these roads are advised to always be on alert and aware of the current weather, and avoid roads that are flooded. Do not drive into flooded areas for your own safety, as well as the safety of other road users.

Our advice is to make sure you have flood cover for your vehicle. Perhaps it would be wise to identify an area on higher ground that you can park temporarily when water levels rise.

Flash floods, fallen trees or obstacles on the road? MBPJ’s Bilik Gerakan Bencana’s hotline is 03-79574113, or you can also call the regular aduan number at 03-79542020. Do you live on, or pass by these roads?