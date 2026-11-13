Next Honda CR-V to debut next year on new platform; hybrid 7th-generation SUV to be 10% more fuel efficient

In Cars, Honda, International News / by Mick Chan / 13 November 2026 6:14 pm

The next-generation Honda CR-V will make its debut next year, Honda has announced, and the seventh-generation SUV will be offered exclusively with a new two-motor Honda hybrid powertrain.

This will be the next-generation powertrain simply called Honda Hybrid promising improved performance and efficiency. Including the next CR-V, this will make its way into 15 new Honda models from next year.

The fifth-generation hybrid powertrain expands the engine’s most efficient operating range and increases the efficiency of the hybrid drive unit, according to the manufacturer. This will be joined by a new electric AWD unit for precise and responsive motor control, it said.

This will include the next-generation four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine, and Honda says it aims to improve fuel efficiency of the upcoming hybrid-powered CR-V by more than 10%.

When the seventh-generation CR-V officially emerges, it will also mark the debut of an all-new platform by the manufacturer which aims to combine high body rigidity and low weight, along with modular architecture that enables parts commonality.

This is a mid-sized platform that will also underpin the next Civic, and Honda has said that the modular architecture is 90 kg lighter than the current platform that it will replace. We’ve sampled the mid-sized platform and hybrid system for the next-gen Civic/CR-V; read the report here.

By using three fixed dimensions at the front and rear, different sizes and configurations (for different models such as the Civic and the CR-V) can be achieved through changes to the suspension, and reduces body cost by around 10%, Honda had revealed previously.

For the North American market, the seventh-generation CR-V will follow its predecessors in continuing to be built in Ohio, Indiana and in Canada.

Honda next-generation mid-sized platform