Pahang KPDN seizes diesel, lorry worth RM250,000

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 13 November 2026 3:04 pm

The Pahang domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) recently seized about 2,000 litres of diesel and a lorry with a trailer worth almost RM250,000 in total, Bernama reports.

Pahang KPDN director Jezlily Jamaluddin said an operation was conducted to track fleet card misuse and diesel storage permit conditions at an oil palm processing factory in Pekan last week.

“Inspections revealed transfers of petroleum, suspected to be diesel, from the tanker of a lorry to a storage area in the factory premises. Preliminary investigations found that the diesel was believed to have been purchased at several petrol stations and brought to the premises, which raises suspicion of fleet card misuse,” she said in a statement.

According to Jezlily, although the factory possessed valid diesel storage permits, its procurement and supply receiving methods, as well as its stock record management, were suspected to be non-compliant with the permit’s conditions. She added that investigations are ongoing.