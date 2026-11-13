PM Anwar has not accepted Anthony Loke’s resignation, wants to renegotiate: “among hardest-working ministers”

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 13 November 2026 9:37 am

“Yes, (Anthony) Loke did write to me tendering his immediate resignation (as transport minister), but as prime minister, I have not accepted it. For now, he wants to take a short break, and that is fine. But we need to discuss his resignation again.”

So said Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday at the Melaka PH Rumah Kita tour’s grand finale, according to Bernama.

“We appointed Loke as a minister because he is trustworthy and clean. He works hard and has put forward many proposals, projects and programmes to make travel easier for the public and taxi drivers.

“He is among the hardest-working ministers and is well regarded by ministry officials. That is why I said it is strange that people want a good minister like him to step down, while asking those who perform poorly to stay on. What kind of upside-down world is this?” Anwar said. Here’s a brief overview of what Loke managed to accomplish in 47 months.