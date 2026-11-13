Sarawak and Kelantan record highest diesel, petrol leakage cases between 2023 and October 2026 – KPDN

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 13 November 2026 1:58 pm

Sarawak and Kelantan recorded the highest number of subsidised fuel leakages for diesel and petrol respectively, with Sarawak recording 623 cases for diesel and Kelantan recording 786 cases for petrol between 2023 and October this year, reported The Star.

Leakages of subsidised diesel fuel in Sarawak involved seizures worth RM22.39 million, while leakages of subsidised petrol in Kelantan were valued at RM351,782, according to the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN).

“Based on statistics from January 1, 2023 to October 31, 2026, a total of 5,893 cases were recorded nationwide, involving seizures worth RM82.85 million,” the ministry wrote in a parliamentary reply.

Of the total number of recorded cases nationwide, 2,763 subsidised diesel leakage cases had seizures worth RM59.67 million, while 1,722 subsidised petrol leakage cases saw seizures worth RM5.43 million, the ministry wrote.

The state with the second-highest subsidised diesel leakage figure was Sabah, with 363 cases involving seizures worth RM7.65 million, followed by Kedah with 308 cases and fuel seizures worth RM3.77 million.

Sabah was also second-highest for the leakage of subsidised petrol with 629 cases and fuel seizures worth RM2.05 million, while Perlis recorded 130 cases with fuel seizures worth RM96,263.