See the iCaur V23 CKD in showrooms, in Khaki White – get added value up to RM8k; test drive and win prizes!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 13 November 2026 12:51 pm

The visually striking iCaur V23 now gets a new twist to its look thanks to the addition of a new exterior colour, Khaki White. Sold in Malaysia as a locally assembled model, the V23 CKD in Khaki White can now be seen in showrooms – and is available for test drives.

Priced to start from RM132,780, the V23 CKD in Khaki White is the electric SUV’s latest colour in rotation, and so this will be available in limited units only. Test drive the V23 CKD in Khaki White at authorised iCaur showrooms, this weekend of November 14 to 15.

This is part of the iCaur Mega November promotion which is running all this month, where you can walk into any authorised iCaur showroom and take part in a test drive, and submit your contest entry on-site.

Stand a chance to win from a total prize pool of shopping vouchers worth up to RM11,000; make sure you’re in it to win it! In addition to test drive experiences, there will also be refreshments and activities.

There’s more. The iCaur V23 iWD CKD and 03 iWD CKD are on offer this month with bonus value added when you make your purchase of these models, between now and November 30.

Notably, the iCaur V23 is acknowledged for its safety, too. Recently, the iCaur V23 also won the Best Safety Performance Award (Motorcyclist Safety) at the 6th ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix Awards 2026.

With your purchase of the 03 iWD CKD, you’ll get added value worth up to RM4,200 consisting of a 7 kW AC home charger, and free servicing for two years or 45,000 km, whichever comes first.

Purchase the V23 iWD CKD between now and November 30, and you’ll get even more added value, here worth up to RM8,000. This consists of a 7 kW AC home charger, free servicing for two years or 45,000 km, whichever comes first, and one year of free insurance.

Head to an authorised iCaur showroom this weekend of November 14 to 15, and test drive the visually striking iCaur V23 CKD that is now available in Khaki White, available to be test-driven and viewed in showrooms. With the iCaur Mega November promotion, test drive and submit your contest entry to win prizes!